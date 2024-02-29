Bowen * Young Reveals Release Date for Debut Album

Country/Americana duo BOWEN * YOUNG, composed of Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, is set to release their debut album, Us, on May 3.

Clare and Brandon co-wrote nine of the 10 tracks on the album and collaborated with Sean McConnell (Brothers Osborne, Buddy Miller), Mikky Ekko (Vance Joy, Teddy Swims) as well as Roger Alan Nichols (Paramore, Steven Tyler) as producers. Fans can pre-order the album HERE.

BOWEN * YOUNG expresses their excitement for the upcoming release, sharing, “we've poured our hearts and souls into creating Us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share it with our fans. The album is a journey through our experiences, emotions and the unique blend of musical styles that define BOWEN * YOUNG. We hope our fans feel the same connection and passion that went into making this record.”

Us Track Listing:

“Water To Wine” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Sean McConnell) “Hair of the Dog” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Sean McConnell) “God Forbidden” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Sean McConnell) “Seven Days” (Brandon Robert Young, Jeff Cohen) “Us” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Justin Halpin, Cale Dodds) “Aurora” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Sean McConnell) “Halo” (Ryan Tedder, Evan Bogart, Beyoncé Knowles) “Gets Late Early” (Brandon Robert Young, Justin Halpin) “World Brand New” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Mikky Ekko) “To The Bone” (Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, Mikky Ekko)

BOWEN * YOUNG's debut album Us promises to showcase their haunting and ethereal songs, bringing to life the unique style that has been described as “Cinematic Americana.” With a successful run of shows in 2023, including opening for Billy Joel at BST/Hyde Park, BOWEN * YOUNG kicked off 2024 with a 12-date Australia tour in January. The duo is next set to perform at the Highways Festival at The Royal Albert Hall on May 17.

BOWEN * YOUNG Tour Dates: