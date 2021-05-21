Boombox Cartel Drops 'Cartel II' EP

Boombox Cartel releases his highly-anticipated, 7-track EP "Cartel II." Featuring four new ID's, "Cartel II" serves as the follow up to his 2017 EP "Cartel," which included hit singles "Jefe" and "Alamo" feat. Shoffy (over 6 million combined global streams).

"Cartel II" is Americo's most exciting work to date and consists of genre-defying electronic music mixed with influences of hip-hop. The first single released from the EP was fan-favorite "Máquina," followed by experiential trap collab "Shadow" with Moody Good & Calivania, and festival anthem "Reaper" with Dreamville rapper J.I.D. The EP will also feature a high-profile collaboration with rapper Reese LaFLARE on "Fatal Attraction," as well as three additional new tracks including EP intro "MONTA," followed by "Rock Dem," and closing track "Veneno." The combination of genre-bending songs and masterful production on "Cartel II" prove why Boombox Cartel continues to push the scene forward as a vital tastemaker in the electronic music scene.

Coming off the back of his CINCO MODE 2021 livestream earlier this month via Twitch (watch playback here),

tch playback here), Boombox Cartel debuted the "Cartel II" EP during the global stream that was filmed from Americo's hometown in Monterrey, Mexico and featured unique acts such as Stuca, RemK, Sublab, Kumarion and many more artists from around the world.

Following his 2020 release and fan-favorite "Máquina," Boombox Cartel has maintained a global fanbase for his ability to seamlessly blend together electronic, hip-hop, and Latin music. He's earned over 100 million streams on his back catalogue with hit singles "Moon Love," 'Whisper", "How To Love" remix with Latin powerhouse singer Sofia Reyes, and also released music on noteworthy dance music labels such as Mad Decent, OWSLA, and Spinnin' Records. Touring across the globe at major festivals including Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas & Mexico, Sunburn, Creamfields and many more, Boombox Cartel just announced a huge show this fall off of the "Maquina Tour" with Golden Voice in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall on Friday, September 24th ( tickets available here. ) Keep an eye out for more dates to be re-announced.

Providing fans with a stunning body of work ahead of the Summer, Boombox Cartel's new EP "Cartel II" is available on all streaming platforms this Friday, May 21st.