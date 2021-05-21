Boombox Cartel Drops 'Cartel II' EP
Boombox Cartel releases his highly-anticipated, 7-track EP "Cartel II." Featuring four new ID's, "Cartel II" serves as the follow up to his 2017 EP "Cartel," which included hit singles "Jefe" and "Alamo" feat. Shoffy (over 6 million combined global streams)."Cartel II" is Americo's most exciting work to date and consists of genre-defying electronic music mixed with influences of hip-hop. The first single released from the EP was fan-favorite "Máquina," followed by experiential trap collab "Shadow" with Moody Good & Calivania, and festival anthem "Reaper" with Dreamville rapper J.I.D. The EP will also feature a high-profile collaboration with rapper Reese LaFLARE on "Fatal Attraction," as well as three additional new tracks including EP intro "MONTA," followed by "Rock Dem," and closing track "Veneno." The combination of genre-bending songs and masterful production on "Cartel II" prove why Boombox Cartel continues to push the scene forward as a vital tastemaker in the electronic music scene.
Coming off the back of his CINCO MODE 2021 livestream earlier this month via Twitch (wa
tch playback here), Boombox Cartel debuted the "Cartel II" EP during the global stream that was filmed from Americo's hometown in Monterrey, Mexico and featured unique acts such as Stuca, RemK, Sublab, Kumarion and many more artists from around the world.