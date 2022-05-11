Bonnie Raitt Announces 'Just Like That' Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with Just Like That... a national tour in 2022 that just launched in April, running through November which includes music from her brand new studio album, 'Just Like That...' (released April 22nd on Redwing Records) and has captured the attention of fans and critics alike while it scores on sales charts, radio airplay and DSP playlists nationwide.

First-week Billboard chart positions include #1 Current Album, #1 Current Rock Album, #1 Americana / Folk Album, #1 Blues Album, #1 Internet Album and #1 Independent Record Label Current Albums. Raitt will perform on the final season of The Ellen Show tomorrow, May 11th on NBC.

"I'm so excited to reunite with one of my favorite, soulful artists and dear friends, Marc Cohn for our fall tour of the Southwest and Southern states," says Raitt. The feeling is mutual as Cohn shares, "I'm thrilled and honored to be Bonnie's special guest for a slew of shows this Fall. I've been fortunate to have toured with Bonnie in the past.

From Australia and New Zealand to dozens of shows in the States, I've marveled night after night at the master class that is a Bonnie Raitt performance. I can't wait to get back out there once again with my soulful, brilliant, beautiful friend - who just happens to be my favorite singer in the world."

Tickets for the Tuesday, November 15th 7:30 PM show will go on sale this Friday, May 13th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. Bonnie Raitt last toured at the King Center 10 years ago in the fall of 2012. It is sure to be an incredible night, as she makes her return to the King Center's L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage to perform LIVE here in Melbourne!

'JUST LIKE THAT...' 2022 TOUR DATES

30-Sep - ASU Gammage - - - - - Tempe, AZ (on sale now)

1-Oct - Tucson Music Hall - - - - - Tucson, AZ (on sale now)

4-Oct - Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center - Albuquerque, NM

5-Oct - Abraham Chavez Theatre - - - - El Paso, TX

7-Oct - Majestic Theatre - - - - - San Antonio, TX

8-Oct - Texas Trust CU Theatre - - - - Grand Prairie, TX (on sale now)

2-Nov - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - - - Austin, TX

4-Nov - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - - Sugar Land, TX (on sale now)

5-Nov - Mahalia Jackson Theater - - - - New Orleans, LA

8-Nov - Thalia Mara Hall - - - - - Jackson, MS

9-Nov - BJCC Concert Hall - - - - - Birmingham, AL

11-Nov - Johnny Mercer Theatre - - - - Savannah, GA

12-Nov - St. Augustine Amphitheater - - - - St Augustine, FL

15-Nov - King Center for the Performing Arts - - Melbourne, FL

16-Nov - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Fort Lauderdale, FL

18-Nov - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - - - Sarasota, FL

19-Nov - Ruth Eckerd Hall - - - - - Clearwater, FL

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw,' which featured hits, "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release 'Slipstream' sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, 'Dig In Deep' (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.