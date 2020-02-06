Bonnaroo Unveils Lineup for 'The Other' Stage
The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is proud to unveil the artist lineup for this year's "The Other," the festival's dedicated stage for dance and electronic music. The 19th annual edition of the internationally acclaimed four-day multi-stage camping festival takes place June 11 - 14 at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.
Bonnaroo has long celebrated the wide-ranging dance and electronic scenes with cutting-edge programming that showcases some of the hottest DJ's and Producers from around the globe. A fully immersive, open-air stage boasting more spectacular production effects than ever before, "The Other" will run all-night (until sunrise) with a remarkably diverse selection of dance and electronic music:
Thursday, June 11 will feature Dabin, Taska Black, The Funk Hunters, Kursa, He$h, Spock, ZIA, and Mize.
Friday, June 12 includes Tipper, Ganja White Night, Ekali, Svdden Death, Lucii, ATLiens, Detox Unit, Phutureprimitive, Luzcid, PLS&TY, and Dynohunter.
Saturday, June 13 will see performances from Seven Lions, Troyboi, Subtronics, Moody Good, Wooli, Dr. Fresch, Williams Black, Lick, and DJ Mel.
Finally, Sunday, June 14 will feature Rezz, Boombox Cartel, Peekaboo, LSDream, Bonnie X Clyde, and Elderbrook.
The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring top artists spanning countless genres and stylistic approaches performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day event. Tickets for Bonnaroo are on sale now, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of affordable options, with tickets starting at $41 down and accommodations available for as low as $70 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at only $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.
