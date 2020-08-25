Bon Jovi Takes To The Streets Of New York Amid Pandemic For New Video 'Do What You Can'

The singer is well known for his philanthropy.

Well known for his extensive philanthropic work, Jon Bon Jovi spent the initial quarantine days and weeks helping feed those in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, NJ. Calling himself the "hall-of-fame dishwasher" at the restaurant, Jon was captured by his wife Dorothea in a photo, which was later posted to social media with the caption "If You Can't Do What You Do... Do What You Can." The songwriter's mind immediately went into action and a complete song was created the next day. The new single will be on the forthcoming album 2020, set for release October 2nd. The album can be pre-ordered here and the single "Do What You Can" - available everywhere now.



The lyrics to "Do What You Can" tell a poignant story and the video (below) brings that story to life. As the pandemic shut down New York City, Jon took to the streets with mask in hand for an eyewitness account of the resilience and strength of everyday people facing a crisis the world hasn't seen in our lifetimes.



"Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of "Do What You Can" from the place where I lived it. And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic. But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too."



Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

Watch the "Do What You Can" video here:

