Boiler Room Announces Show at The Warehouse Project

The Warehouse Project joins forces with Boiler Room for the first ever event at Depot's Concourse. Helena Hauff, Daniel Avery and Means&3rd are billed with £10 early bird tickets on sale Thursday at 9am.



On Saturday 14th November the 1500 capacity, multi-level club space Concourse will play host to Boiler Room, who have been documenting club culture and moving the needle since 2010. Recognised for her uncompromising sets of techno, acid, electro and EBM, Hamburg's Helena Hauff will be joined by Brit producer Daniel Avery and Manchester's own Means&3rd for the off-cam show.



Sign up for access to limited £10 tickets on sale Thursday 24th October at 9am here: blrrm.tv/BR-Manchester-SU



General sale, 10am the same day.





