Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring The Wolfpack To Join The National Symphony Orchestra At Wolf Trap

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack join the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Reinke for two nights at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA.

The shows will take place August 28 and 29. Each night the performances will feature a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir's solo albums and beloved covers. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

Artist presale and venue member presale both begin Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. ET, and NSO presale begins Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, February 15 at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up for early access to tickets HERE.

General on sale begins Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. ET. See HERE for additional info. Guests can purchase a Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack VIP ticket, which includes invitation to attend soundcheck, a drink ticket, early merchandise shopping and an exclusive merchandise gift. Packages from 100X Hospitality will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local venue time at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289121®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbobweir.100xhospitality.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

A project that was years in the making, the band originally debuted these acclaimed orchestral performances during a four-night run with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in the fall of 2022. They went on to perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra as well as the Stanford Symphony Orchestra.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack recently performed at Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. The event celebrated the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have released two live albums, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, to critical praise. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021.

The second volume received praise from Pitchfork, who raved, “he stages some of the most beloved material in the Grateful Dead's catalog with the passion and reverence of a couple spending their 50th anniversary looking back on their wedding day,” while American Songwriter said, “Weir and the Wolfs manage to stay true to the template while also taking the music beyond any original incarnation by reinventing them in ways that find imagination and intrigue well stirred in a contemporary context.”

Weir also released Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features a performance from one of the band's shows at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.