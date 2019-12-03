Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Announce Five Nights at Sweetwater Music Hall This February

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros announce five nights at the iconic Sweetwater Music Hall this February, including a special Valentine's Day show with ticket holders receiving a surprise gift at the venue. Purchase tickets HERE. The storied venue, which is located in downtown Mill Valley just north of San Francisco, opened in 1972 and has seen some of music's biggest stars throughout the years including Weir, Elvis Costello, Etta James, Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Gregg Allman, Huey Lewis and more.

The band will then hit the road for a 22-stop tour across the U.S. through March. You can find a complete list of dates below.

As Wolf Bros, a trio featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, the band performs the songs of Grateful Dead and more. "This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk," Weir says of touring with Wolf Bros, "Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it's all falling together nicely."

One of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, Weir has become one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016, Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and

Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four Grammy Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers. More recently, Lane performed with Phil Lesh and Friends.

BOB WEIR AND WOLF BROS TOUR

February 10 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA February 11 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA February 13 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA February 14 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA February 15 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA February 28 Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami, FL February 29 Bob Carr Theater Orlando, FL March 1 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL March 3 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC March 4 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC March 6 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN March 7 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN March 8 Palace Theatre Louisville, KY March 10 The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN March 11 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL March 12 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL March 14 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO March 15 Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE March 17 Hoyt Sherman Place Theater Des Moines, IA March 18 Stifel Theatre St Louis, MO March 20 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, PA March 21 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH March 23 Palace Theatre Albany, NY March 24 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY March 25 Flynn Theatre Burlington, VT March 27 State Theatre Portland, ME March 28 State Theatre Portland, ME





