Bob Mould Announces North American Tour Dates

Apr. 25, 2023  

Bob Mould announces a fall Solo Electric tour of the United States starting on October 6 at the Atlantis in Washington, DC, and ending at the Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, WI on October 27. Support on the tour will be the long-time bassist in Mould's touring trio Jason Narducy.

Mould says of this run, "I'm excited to be back in the Northeast and Midwest, especially during peak fall colors. I'm happy to have Jason supporting the tour - it's been a while since we've done solo shows together. I'm nervous, too: I've got a handful of new songs to share with you!"

On August 13, Mould is set to support Patti Smith at the Stern Grove Festival, an admission-free festival in San Francisco. "In the late 1970s, at a record store signing event in Minneapolis, Patti graciously signed my 'Because The Night' 45 RPM picture sleeve," he recalls, "Decades later, I'm thrilled to be on the bill with Patti and her band in such a unique and picturesque setting."

In addition to the solo run, Mould has two previously announced band shows, featuring his trio of Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster. The first of these is at WMSE's Backyard BBQ in Milwaukee on August 26, followed by an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair on September 2 - playing on a bill with The Hold Steady, as that band celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Mould comments that, "Craig Finn and Tad Kubler were part of the Disney Hall 'See A Little Light' tribute show in 2011. There are very few Bob Mould Band shows this year, and we're honored to be part of the Hold Steady's 20th Anniversary celebration."

Mould continues to tour behind his box set Distortion: 1989-2019 chronicling his solo career and work in the band Sugar over 18 studio albums, 4 live albums, and 2 albums of rarities and collaborations. More info HERE.

Also, it was recently announced that his first band Hüsker Dü has an album is putting out TONITE LONGHORN, a previously-unreleased double-disc set of rare live recordings from the legendary band's embryonic on-stage beginnings.

Drawn from the historical Hüsker Dü recording archives compiled by late sound engineer Terry Katzman, the album collects 28 explosive tracks captured over four different nights between July 1979 and September 1980 at Minneapolis, MN's notorious Longhorn Bar.

TONITE LONGHORN arrives via the band's own Reflex Records at all DSPs and streaming services on August 25, 2023. A limited edition 2xLP black vinyl release was released this past Saturday, April 22 as part of the Record Store Day celebration.

Mould says in closing, "I'm looking forward to hitting the road again this year, both Solo and with the Band, adding "2023 is shaping up to be a pleasant mix of past, present, and future."

BOB MOULD 2023 US TOUR

https://bobmould.com/tour/

Solo Festival Show

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival (opening for Patti Smith)

With Band:

August 26 - Milwaukee, WI - WMSE Backyard BBQ

September 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Minnesota State Fair (on bill with The Hold Steady)

Solo Electric Tour (Jason Narducy opening all dates):

October 6 - Washington DC-The Atlantis

October 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby Grand

October 8 - Jersey City, NJ -- The White Eagle Hall

October 10 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

October 11 - Portland, ME - SPACE

October 13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

October 14 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

October 15 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

October 17 - Albany, NY -Lark Hall

October 18 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

October 20 - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop

October 21 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Café

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theatre

October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - HIFI

October 25 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk

October 27 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

Photo Credit: Granary Music



