Bob Moses Release New Charlotte de Witte Remix of 'Desire'

Today, Bob Moses have released a brand-new remix from Charlotte de Witte of their single "Desire" with ZHU, extending the song to a seven-minute plus deep techno take. Her reimagined version, out now on Domino, follows the release of Falling into Focus - Live 2020, Bob Moses' first concert film and live album. Accompanying the remix is a video animated by Airplan Studio and directed by Owen Brown, which completes the arc of the original interactive "Desire" music video by focusing on the blue character's storyline of pleasure; the video for Solomun's "Desire" remix focused on the red character's storyline of heartbreak.

Charlotte de Witte is a Belgian born DJ whose surge on the scene has resulted in her being one of the most sought-after names in electronic music today. Highlight performances across the continents, Mixmag & DJ Mag covers, high-ranking positions in the charts & lists, and one of the strongest social media profiles in music today, confirm her status as nouveau techno royalty. Her accolades, including the number one spot in DJ Mag Alternative Top 100 DJs of 2020, Best Techno at the DJ Awards in 2019, and a high-profile residency at BBC Radio 1, honor validations of de Witte's hard work. Through her boutique label KNTXT-which stands for stands for purity, strength & progression within a vibrant and ever evolving techno scene-Charlotte de Witte organizes events, releases music and curates radio shows.

The release of de Witte's remix bookends an unprecedented year for Bob Moses as well as the entire music industry due to the coronavirus. Unable to tour, Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance took to the digital space with their weekly online 'BobCast' series, now streaming exclusively through Twitch. They released their third studio project Desire, a six-track love tale for the digital age: all about the positives and pitfalls of humanity's driving wants, especially in these technology-driven times, bringing together a thematic style of songwriting with the flow of modern electronic music.

Falling into Focus - Live 2020, a concert film also directed by Owen Brown, and live album of the same name, followed. An hour-long set performed from an abandoned radio tower in Topanga, California, it comprised 13 tracks, highlighting material from Desire, their previous albums Battle Lines and Days Gone By, plus an exclusive live band version of "Desire". Starting atop the skyscraping structure as night took over, Bob Moses slowly worked their way down the tower performing multiple sets in a variety of configurations, both as a band and in their original two-piece setup.

Tune in to Bob Moses' Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/BobMoses today, Monday December 7, at 10am PST for a special edition of their 'BobCast', featuring Charlotte de Witte in conversation with Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance.

