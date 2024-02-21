Bob Junior Announces Debut Album 'friends Vol. 1' Featuring Collabs With Best Coast, Dent May, FUR & More

bob junior, the Chilean / Norwegian producer has today announced his debut LP friends vol. 1. The album will be released March 15, 2024 via Norwegian tastemaker label 777 Music. friends vol. 1 features collaborations with Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Dent May, FUR, Inner Wave, Paul Cherry, and more.

To celebrate the announcement, bob junior has released another infectious single from the album, listen to “Sunshine” HERE and watch the visual accompaniment below.

After spending the better part of 7 years as the mentor, co-writer, co-producer and drummer for his younger brother boy pablo, Esteban Munoz took some time for himself in 2023. He relocated to Los Angeles from Bergen, Norway and started to write and produce music under the moniker boy junior.

This project was built on the notion that releasing music should be fun and not limited by marketing cycles, tour plans or deadlines. And it has succeeded. Early singles with Dent May, Alfie Templeman, and Inner Wave have been making the rounds on DSP playlists, getting spins at tastemaker radio stations like KEXP and Sirius XMU and receiving acclaim from outlets including FLOOD Magazine, Northern Transmissions, New Noise Magazine, Glasse Factory, Ghettoblaster and more.

friends vol. 1 was originally conceptualized as a mixtape wherein each song takes on the style of the collaborator, but bob junior started to build a framework around the tracks to create connective elements. You'll not only find new singles by well-known indie artists like Bethany Cosentino, but also interludes with family members, a phone call with his dad and the debut single of his wife.

Esteban Munoz was dubbed “bob junior” at a young age by his family for reasons that he's still not entirely sure about. The Munoz family (who are inclined to nickname its members) calls Bergen, Norway home but their roots are in Chile. Munoz's younger brother Nico is now known the world over by his Munoz family nickname “boy pablo”.

Esteban spent many years playing and producing in the Norwegian punk and underground scenes before he helped his brother record his debut single as a 16th birthday present. Since then, he's been an instrumental part of building the boy pablo project, tallying up over 1 billion streams in the process. He's also been able to work with other platinum selling artists like Cuco and Astrid S while becoming known as a very down to earth, multitalented and positive presence in the studio.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Munoz