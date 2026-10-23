Bluegirl Releases Debut Single LOOK AT ALL THE HAPPY PEOPLE
The London-based producer and songwriter, who previously worked behind the scenes, marks her bold introduction with an atmospheric anthem.
Emerging alt-pop artist Bluegirl has released her debut single, 'Look At All The Happy People,' via Capitol UK/Darkroom Records. A propulsive and atmospheric anthem, the track arrives alongside a visualiser. It marks a bold introduction for the London-based producer and songwriter, who until now has been working behind the scenes making records for other artists.
'This song is a plea for connection,' Bluegirl explains, 'for all the existentialism you can fit into one brain, the weight of the human experience and the search for something greater.'
When Bluegirl wrote 'Look At All The Happy People,' she had a 'strange feeling' about the song; an inkling that the track could 'do something'. But when she posted the first snippet of it on the solar eclipse, she wasn't expecting much. Within days, it elicited an overwhelming response with demands for the full track to be released, was shared by Courtney Love, and found a rapidly growing audience connecting with its contradiction of euphoric energy and introspective lyrics. 'My favourite type of music is that big, melancholy existential pop,' she says. 'It feels huge and otherworldly; it could either make you feel like there are endless possibilities or just make you cry.'
Due to the massive wave of interest, an early demo shared via a secret SoundCloud link has already surpassed 66,000 plays in less than a month.
'Look At All The Happy People' introduces an artist who creates and controls every aspect of her music, and is the sole performer, songwriter and producer on all her tracks. Armed with a unique knack for turning big feelings into even bigger pop songs, there is plenty more proof of her powers on the way.
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