Blue Rose Music Announces New Partnership with The Coffis Brothers

Blue Rose Music is proud to announce a newly formed partnership with The Coffis Brothers, whose Santa Cruz Mountains brand of rootsy rock and roll has been heralded as "an easy rock vibe that's actually hip" by the San Francisco Chronicle and whose live show is, according to Santa Cruz Weekly, "a show that delivers one part Avett Brothers and one part early Neil Young for a full night of dancing and fun." Brothers Jamie and Kellen Coffis have long admired Blue Rose Music and their lineup. "Since the start of our band we have looked up to Jackie Greene and The Mother Hips and have tried to follow in the paths that they've made," said the brothers. "More than that though, we are such fans of their music that it is a huge thrill for us to now be on the same team. We are very excited to be joining the Blue Rose family."

Founded by Joe Poletto (who has over three decades of experience in media and technology), the intention of Blue Rose Music is to both "nurture and enable artists to reach their creative and financial goals while supporting each other in their craft." Blue Rose Music donates a portion of all revenue to The Blue Rose Foundation, which provides pre-school scholarships to financially disadvantaged children.

Joe Poletto commented, "We are incredibly excited to have The Coffis Brothers join the Blue Rose Music family. Our goal is to encourage creativity and fiscal stability, and I believe that all Blue Rose Music artists will feel a sense of community and support during both the creation and release of their music. Working together toward this goal is something that we can all be proud of."

The Coffis Brothers are hard at work completing their first release as Blue Rose Music artists, having already recorded a number of songs with producer Tim Bluhm (The Mother Hips) at Oakland's 25th Street Studios. "We felt like we had a good batch of songs that were ready to record and working with Tim has been a dream of ours for a while now," the Coffis Brothers reported. "We've formed a great relationship with Tim and we're all really excited about how the songs are sounding."

The Coffis Brothers will be on tour in California, Utah, and Nevada this summer. More info can be found at coffisbrothers.com.

Catch The Coffis Brothers on Tour:

June 28 - 19 Broadway - Fairfax, CA (with Tim Bluhm)

June 29 - The Commons - Chico, CA (with Tim Bluhm)

July 3 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA (with Paul Thorn)

July 7 - Hopmonk Tavern - Sebastopol, CA

July 25 - Mountain Town Music -Kamas, UT

July 26 - Bit and Spur - Springdale, UT

July 27 - Sand Dollar - Las Vegas, NV

August 2 - Palms Playhouse - Winters, CA (with Tim Bluhm)

August 3 - Fish Fest - Bridgeport, CA

August 10 - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

August 24 - Castoro Cellars - Templeton, CA

September 6 - June Lake Jam Fest, June Lake

September 7 - Sutter Creek Theater - Sutter Creek, CA (with Tim Bluhm)

September 8 - Sonoma Event Center - Rohnert Park, CA

September 20 - Lost Sierra Hoedown - Johnsville, CA

October 5 - Sutter Creek Provisions - Sutter Creek, CA

October 25 - Torch Club - Sacramento, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories