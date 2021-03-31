Blood Lemon Shares New Single 'Whistleblower'

Boise-based post-riot grrrl trio Blood Lemon are back with another love-letter to the heyday of 90's alternative rock today with new single + video "Whistleblower," first debuted on Waltzer TV. Heavy riffs and melting harmonies swirl throughout as singer/bassist -- and first female member of Built to Spill -- Melanie Radford reflects on "the inner dialogue that occurs when a person is debating on becoming a 'whistleblower' of sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, etc.," ultimately declaring in the lyrics: "I'm gonna be one of 'those bitches.'"

The release comes after the band announced their eagerly anticipated debut self-titled album, out April 23, and follows previous singles "Burned" and the driving, environmentally-charged single & video for "Black-Capped Cry" premiered with Under the Radar.

Blood Lemon's self-titled debut is a flinty 40-minute affair that, thanks to mastering work of Mell Dettmer (Earth, Sunn O))) and Black Mountain) and inspiration from Sleater-Kinney, Hole, Earth and The Breeders, is heavy in many ways. Tackling the modern state of discontent through topics like climate change, American politics, social justice, and navigating adulthood as women, Blood Lemon have deftly created their own gripping alternative sound. Simply put, these women shred.



The classically trained Boise three-piece - singer/guitarist Lisa Simpson (Finn Riggins, Treefort Music Fest), singer/bassist Melanie Radford (Built to Spill, Marshall Poole) and percussionist Lindsey Lloyd (Tambalka) - formed in 2018 out of a medley of mutual admiration, a cover band called Mostly Muff and a unanimous love of Kim Deal and '90s riot grrrl music. They had no idea they would soon be writing a perfect soundtrack to kick off 2021. What they did know was that they were eager to play music with their fellow women; they wanted a sound informed by '90s stalwarts like Pixies, Sleater-Kinney and Veruca Salt; and they were eager to get more political. If you, too, find yourself ready for the same, you couldn't ask for a more apt soundtrack than Blood Lemon's cathartic good time.

Photo Credit: Lila Streicher