Blizz Club Debuts Latest Track 'THE DARK.'

Indie rock band Blizz Club are back with their latest single, 'THE DARK.,' the first of three tracks from their upcoming EP '22.'

The track, with alternative-tinged vocals and heavy guitars, offers a reflective take confronting one's own "demons'' head on. With melancholic imagery, the chorus produces a refrain that begs to be sung; "Welcome to my room in which I've died a thousand times/ and was reborn." A thunderous crash chimes in before the final climax leaving a cinematic tinge. "Can't you see that I'm not afraid of the dark?"

Based in the Mainz suburbs of Germany, Blizz Club is composed of Stoly (Vocals/Bass), David (Lead guitar), Bennett (Drums), and Ermal (Guitar). Founded in 2019, the group's individual blend of their styles (modern, noisy, relaxed, and traditional) has led them to great heights. In 2022, the group won the German Emergenza Contest.

Self-described as, "without rhetoric, with a rough and wild language that follows the line of a thought chain of completely untamed characters," they utilize the influence of everything from punk to an Italian "cantautore" style throughout their releases. Comparisons have been made to Arctic Monkeys, Måneskin, BAD NERVES, and LEAP. Their upcoming EP "22." will feature tracks they have played live from 2022-2023 as a way to "immortalize" the songs that made them, while also "letting them go" to the fans.

"The Dark." was recorded in a self-made studio in a barn, entirely produced by Blizz Club themselves. "This song screams artistic expression," they share, "since it's the first to feature basically all our studio instruments, forming a way bigger listening-experience."

As with their other tracks, the songwriting also came from a personal place. Intimate lyrics about defeating the darkness of hard times came from their inherent collaborative songwriting.

When asked about the track's message they shared, "We all know our demons, they put us through so much. You got to tell them to shut up when it's your time to shine."