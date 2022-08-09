Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blessed Announce New Album & Release Lead Single 'Anything'

Blessed Announce New Album & Release Lead Single 'Anything'

Circuitous sees its release via Flemish Eye Records on October 28.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  

"'Circuitous'"; "Of a route or journey, longer than the most direct way," recites Blessed's singer and guitarist Drew Riekman. This sounds glib, but it's also a description of a profound and rare way of creating that makes Circuitous, like all previous Blessed releases, a singular, moving, and unsettlingly committed piece of work.

Circuitous cements and expands on Blessed's status as a band's band: a patient, eclectic outfit guided by reverence for and an intense pursuit of an internally-dictated creative agenda on musicality, songwriting, performance, and artistic growth.

Blessed has sharpened their strengths into their sophomore full-length Circuitous, bringing everchanging depth and expansion to their song craft. The result is a sweeping, hyperreal, industrial art-rock tragedy, rendered in walls of noise, controlled drums, meandering ambience, and staccato syncopation. Pulled from hours of jam material and hundreds of demos, Circuitous's eight tracks sprawl and thrash and burst and fall, sometimes for nearly eight minutes - lyrically speaking to agoraphobia, isolation, grief, the hyper-control of capital and the numbness it breeds.

Of its lead single "Anything", available today, Riekman unfolds, "The narrative that you can be anything if you work hard enough is absurd. It ignores so many facets of life, development, geography, class, on and on et al. But it pits people against each other in an effort to become "something", a "something" that is loosely defined and shaped by personality rather than a communal vision.

It creates a pedestal to put yourself or others on. You're never good enough, because there's always someone above you doing more. We're reaching for unattainable lifestyles, that we don't even need, that are hyper individualistic and negate the need for community. When you're looking at the environment you exist in socially as a pyramid, and there's people you want to be closer to "at the top", that's a net negative for anyone. The more accessible we are, and on the level with each other we are in our immediate places, the more we gain."

Blessed's longtime collaborator, digital artist Nathan Donovan, paired up with Jacob Dutton, to art direct and design all original art and videos for the record, centering on a nameless, childlike robot that embodies very specific, subtle and uncanny expressions. The robot appears on the record's cover and in the video for "Anything," an expansive, mechanically-precise weave of eerie vocals, chiming guitars, bass throbs, and tense percussion.

Since being established in 2015, Blessed has been on a relentless but precise creative trajectory, releasing three EPs, an LP, a 7" split, and a remix EP. Their most recent, 2021 EP, iii, earned positive acclaim from the likes of Iggy Pop, Talkhouse, Premier Guitar and Pitchfork. They've crafted a jaw-dropping live show experience built upon a unabating touring schedule, boasting over 300 shows across North America, including stops at SXSW, Treefort, and Sled Island, and on tours with Pile, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, and Preoccupations.

Blessed recorded Circuitous during winter 2020-2021 at Vancouver's Rain City Recorders with Matt Roach and Emily Ryan. The record was mixed by John Congleton (Swans, St. Vincent, Wye Oak) and mastered by Greg Obis (Alabaster Deplume, Cloud Nothings). The group experimented with two different drum setups, eventually blending the two within a single song. The record builds on Blessed's commitment to creativity, introducing more synthesizers, programming, MIDI, sequencers, and experimentation in arrangements.

Circuitous sees its release via Flemish Eye Records on October 28. To pre-order or save, go here.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honoring the Resilience of Appalachia on 'Jubilation'
August 9, 2022

‘Jubilation’ features 13-tracks of instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America’s barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin. The album’s first single “Blue Ridge Mountain Baby” is out now. Plus, check out tour dates!
MENGERS Announce U.S. Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

The first leg kicks off August 20 in Chicago, IL and concludes in Philadelphia, PA. The next run starts on October 27 in Long Beach, CA and winds up at Seattle, WA’s Freakout Festival November 10-13. Along the way they hit New York City on August 26 for a show at Berlin Under A with their Devil In The Woods Records label-mates Sgt. Papers.
Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 on Amp
August 9, 2022

Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official return on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly. Full Queen Radio episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Music.
John Petrucci Announces More Dates To Solo Tour
August 9, 2022

The shows in Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th) were announced last month, and fans demanded more performances after learning that the tour would feature former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue all on the same stage.
RTG Features & MSM to Team Up for Run TMC Documentary
August 9, 2022

RTG Features and MSM, the producers of the award-winning documentary series The Last Dance, are in pre-production on what they’re calling “the most fun sports doc of all time” – a feature-length documentary on Run TMC, the colorful, high-scoring trio of Golden State Warriors teammates consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. 