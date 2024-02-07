Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Suddenly Okay' From Forthcoming EP 'Love / Attachment Vol. 1'

The track appears on Blake's forthcoming third EP, 'LOVE / ATTACHMENT vol. 1,' due out in March.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Suddenly Okay' From Forthcoming EP 'Love / Attachment Vol. 1'

Blake Rose returns today with his first new music of 2024, "Suddenly Okay," out now via AWAL Recordings.

The track, which appears on Blake's forthcoming third EP, 'LOVE / ATTACHMENT vol. 1,' due out in March, fits right into the singer-songwriters existing canon of infectious but relatable guitar-lead anthems.

"All of my friends say if I don't get up out this cage I'll fade away. Hey, I've got my head so in the clouds I missed the rain. I've not left this room since you said we're through. But hey, if I saw your face, then I'd be suddenly okay," he sings in the catchy, sing-along chorus, reminiscing about a past love.

Listen to "Suddenly Okay" HERE.

Along with the song comes an official music video for "Suddenly Okay," directed by Johnny Chew for AWAL. Watch the video HERE.

Speaking about the new track, Blake Rose reveals, "Suddenly Okay talks through the depressive state that often follows a breakup. It's very easy to slip into a dark hole and wallow in it forever but, no matter how many people try to help, sometimes the only thing that can pull you out of that hole is if you saw that person again."

Following a whirlwind 2023, which included the release of his sophomore EP You'll Get It When You're Older(LISTEN), which NPR appropriately labeled "a musical portrayal of growing up and gaining wisdom, curiosity and regret", with UPROXX proclaiming "If you haven't been introduced to Perth export Blake Rose yet, get familiar." He also made his US Television debut, performing "Dizzy" from the EP on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden (WATCH) and joined Lauren Spencer Smith on her SOLD OUT North American and Australian tour. Blake Rose shows no signs of slowing down in 2024.

You'll Get It When You're Older, served as the follow up to Blake's debut EP, A World Gone By (LISTEN) released in 2021. Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 350 million streams across all releases.

Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut "Hotel Room," and follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz.

Blake Rose's forthcoming third EP, 'LOVE / ATTACHMENT vol. 1' is out next month. Stay tuned for more info and exciting tour news, coming soon.

"Suddenly Okay" is available everywhere now.



