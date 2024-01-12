Blake Rave To Release Valentine's Day Anthem 'Be Mine'

Blake Rave to release Valentine's Day anthem "Be Mine" on January 26th

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Blake Rave To Release Valentine's Day Anthem 'Be Mine'

Singer/songwriter Blake Rave has returned with his latest single, "Be Mine," set for release on January 26th. The track, a Valentine's Day-ready ode to new love, is steeped in classic Americana melodies. His indie-tinged vocals float about folk sensibilities with lines like, "We can do this right, take our time,/ Do you wanna be more than friends?" Electronic drums and simple, acoustic guitar swell together for a sing-along chorus.

Based in London but hailing from the heartland of the U.S., Rave utilizes his knack for storytelling to combine influences from both homes. "As far back as I can remember, music has always been my best friend," he shares. "Even when I felt like I had nothing, I knew I always had music."

His unique and contemporary sound holds indie and country roots, setting him apart in the UK music scene. You can feel Blake's heart and soul in releases such as his single Oxygen, which promotes self-care and healing for listeners and his Pride anthem "Love is Love," which was labeled as, "A tribute to equality" by Columnist 24 and received praise from Jem Girl at the Piano and Country Queer.

"Be Mine" is a light-hearted take on the traditional holiday song, incorporating "valentine" explicitly into the lyrics and enveloping the listener in an energetic burst of affection to last all year.



1
GMO Stax Releases Youngest N Charge 2 Feat Babyface Ray, EST Gee & More Photo
GMO Stax Releases 'Youngest N Charge 2' Feat Babyface Ray, EST Gee & More

Emerging from Detroit's thriving rap community, GMO Stax has released his new project Youngest N Charge 2; which is now available at all DSP's. Youngest N Charge 2 features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49, and Luh Tyler.

2
Gonza and Raul Clyde Debut Single Kit Kat Photo
Gonza and Raul Clyde Debut Single 'Kit Kat'

Released under the esteemed AP Global Music label, 'Kit Kat' is a product of the collaborative genius of Gonza and Raúl Clyde, with production helmed by industry luminary Carlos Mejía, known as 'Came Beats'. Their collective creativity ensures 'Kit Kat' strikes a chord of authenticity and freshness within the urban genre.

3
Ariana Grande Drops New Single yes, and?: Be the First to Hear It Photo
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It

Ariana Grande has returned to music after a three year hiatus. 'yes, and?' is the lead single from Grande's upcoming seventh studio album. An album title and release date are being kept under wraps. Find out how to listen to the new single now!

4
Worriers Announce Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio & Drug Church Photo
Worriers Announce Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio & Drug Church

Worriers set North American February / March shows supporting Alkaline Trio on their Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Tour. The tour will kick off on February 22 in Anaheim, CA at The House Of Blues and will include shows in Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

