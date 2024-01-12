Blake Rave To Release Valentine's Day Anthem 'Be Mine'

Singer/songwriter Blake Rave has returned with his latest single, "Be Mine," set for release on January 26th. The track, a Valentine's Day-ready ode to new love, is steeped in classic Americana melodies. His indie-tinged vocals float about folk sensibilities with lines like, "We can do this right, take our time,/ Do you wanna be more than friends?" Electronic drums and simple, acoustic guitar swell together for a sing-along chorus.

Based in London but hailing from the heartland of the U.S., Rave utilizes his knack for storytelling to combine influences from both homes. "As far back as I can remember, music has always been my best friend," he shares. "Even when I felt like I had nothing, I knew I always had music."

His unique and contemporary sound holds indie and country roots, setting him apart in the UK music scene. You can feel Blake's heart and soul in releases such as his single Oxygen, which promotes self-care and healing for listeners and his Pride anthem "Love is Love," which was labeled as, "A tribute to equality" by Columnist 24 and received praise from Jem Girl at the Piano and Country Queer.

"Be Mine" is a light-hearted take on the traditional holiday song, incorporating "valentine" explicitly into the lyrics and enveloping the listener in an energetic burst of affection to last all year.