Blackberry Smoke Releases New Album 'Be Right Here'

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke's new album, Be Right Here, is out now via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. In conjunction with the release, the official music video for new song, “Whatcha Know Good,” is also debuting today.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Be Right Here is a timely reminder to be present and live authentically. Across these ten tracks—a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams—the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

In addition to the new album, the band is also launching their new Southern Light Lager today in partnership with New Realm Brewing. The new beer follows their first collaboration with New Realm—the Blackberry Smoke American Lager, which is the brewery's second highest selling beer—and will be available in select markets. Additional details HERE.

In celebration of the new music, the band will tour extensively this year with their “Be Right Here” international headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Pittsburgh's Roxian Theatre, Boston's House of Blues, Washington D.C.'s Warner Theatre, St. Louis' The Pageant and Denver's Ogden Theatre as well as dates across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and more. The band will also join Cody Jinks for select dates this year. See below for complete tour itinerary and details.

Recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and Cobb's Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band—Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar) as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

Of the recording process, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It's just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,' and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it's magical.'”

Throughout their prolific career, Blackberry Smoke has released seven studio albums including 2021's You Hear Georgia, which celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band.

In addition to their studio albums, they have released several other projects such as their EPs Stoned, The Southern Ground Sessions and Live From Capricorn Studios as well as Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, a live album and concert film, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album Sales chart.

Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Lana Turner Foundation, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children's cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting children's cancer research.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 16—Cherokee, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center*

February 17—North Myrtle Beach, SC—House of Blues*

February 18—Charlotte, NC—Ovens Auditorium*

February 20—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater+

February 22—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre at Old National Centre+

February 23—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall

February 24—Louisville, KY—Louisville Palace Theatre

February 29—Little Rock, AR—The Hall†

March 1—Fort Smith, AR—TempleLive†

March 2—Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre†

March 7—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre‡

March 8—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center

March 9—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater‡

March 14—West Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom‡

March 15—Medina, MN—Media Entertainment Center‡

March 16—Bowler, WI—North Star Mohican Casino Resort

March 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre*

March 21—Boston, MA—House of Blues*

March 22—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

March 23—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre*

March 24—Patchogue, NY—Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts*

March 27—Washington, DC—Warner Theatre#

March 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre#

March 29—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic#

March 30—Glenside, PA—Keswick Theatre#

April 5—Douglas, GA—The Martin Centre^

April 6—Douglas, GA—The Martin Centre§

April 11—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy Powerhouse~

April 12—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

April 13—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center~

April 26—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store*

April 27—Baton Rouge, LA—Event Center at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

May 3—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

May 4—Miramar Beach, FL—Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend

May 9—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

May 10—Newkirk, OK—First Council Casino

May 11—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion~

May 16—Maryville, TN—The Shed^

May 17—Maryville, TN—The Shed%

May 18—Maryville, TN—The Shed**

May 24—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater++

May 25—Beaver Dam, KY—Beaver Dam Amphitheater††

May 30—Santa Fe, NM—The Lensic

May 31—Tempe, AZ—The Marquee

June 1—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park~

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre~

June 21—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡‡

June 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium##

June 27—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

June 28—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa

June 29—Augusta, NJ—Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival

July 4—Algona, IA—ABATE of Iowa – Freedom Rally

July 5—Madison, IN—Roostertail Music Festival

July 6—Baraboo, WI—Ho-Chuck Gaming Wisconsin Dells

July 7—Decatur, IL—The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

July 18—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC~

July 27—Coshocton, OH—Rock Coshocton 2024

September 9—Glasgow, U.K.—O2 Academy~~

September 10—Edinburgh, U.K.—O2 Academy~~

September 12—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Apollo~~

September 13—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy~~

September 14—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo~~

September 16—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique~~

September 17—Tilburg, Netherlands—O13#~~

September 18—Hannover, Germany—Capitol~~

September 20—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA~~

September 21—Oslo, Norway—Sentrum Scene~~

September 22—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet~~

September 24—Berlin, Germany—Columbiahalle~~

September 25—Vienna, Austria—Gasometer~~

September 26—Munich, Germany—Tonhalle~~

September 28—Paris, France—L’Olympia~~

September 29—Cologne, Germany—E-Werk~~

September 30—Zurich, Switzerland—Kaufleauten~~

October 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz~~

*with special guest Duane Betts

+with special guest Ben Chapman

†with special guest FEEL

‡with special guest Them Dirty Roses

#with special guest Soul Miners Union

^with special guest Hannah Dasher

§with special guest The Georgia Thunderbolts

~supporting Cody Jinks

%with special guest Hippies & Cowboys

**with special guest Southern Avenue

++with Whiskey Myers

††with special guest The Scarecrows

‡‡with special guest Elvie Shane

##with special guest John R. Miller

~~with special guest The Steel Woods

photo credit: Andy Sapp