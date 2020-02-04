Blackberry Smoke Confirms Canadian Headline Tour

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke will embark on a headline tour across Canada this spring including newly confirmed stops at Montreal's Corona Theatre, Ottawa's Bronson Centre, Toronto's Danforth Hall, Winnipeg's The Garrick and Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom among many others. Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete details.

Of the tour, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, "We have wanted to bring a full-blown Blackberry Smoke tour to Canada for a long time. It's going to be great to see all of our Canadian Brothers and Sisters who have been waiting for this far too long."

The spring dates add to a landmark year for Blackberry Smoke, whose new live album, Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album Sales chart and in the top 10 on Billboard's Country Album Sales and Rock Album Sales charts this past November. Recorded at their annual "Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming" show at Atlanta's Tabernacle, the album and its accompanying concert film-directed by Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert-are available to stream/purchase HERE. Of the release, American Songwriter declares, "a perfect way to experience the excitement, intensity and eclectic aspects of the Blackberry Smoke sound...It exposes the various influences that make Blackberry Smoke both embrace and transcend the Southern rock tag and is the next best thing to being there."

Over the past seven years, Blackberry Smoke has raised more than $400,000 to benefit children's cancer research through a variety of "Brothers and Sisters" events such as the Holiday Homecoming shows, the "Brothers and Sisters Reunion Weekend" in Maryville, TN and their recent Ride For CURE event hosted by Tom Glavine, which included more than 500 motorcycle riders participating in a ride to raise critical funds for CURE Childhood Cancer.

Homecoming: Live In Atlanta features songs from across the band's acclaimed career including several from their latest full-length album, Find A Light. The album debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Of the release, NPR Music praises, "Find a Light pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs." Following the album's release, Blackberry Smoke returned to the studio and recorded The Southern Ground Sessions as an accompaniment to Find A Light. The 6-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty's "You Got Lucky" featuring Amanda Shires.

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). Since their debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 15-Baton Rouge, LA-Texas Club

February 16-Houston, TX-Karbach Brewing Company

March 11-Montreal, QC-Corona Theatre

March 12-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre

March 13-Kitchener, ON-Elements

March 14-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

March 17-Winnipeg, MB-The Garrick

March 19-Calgary, AB-The Palace

March 20-Edmonton, AB-Midway

March 22-Vancouver, BC-The Commodore Ballroom

April 1-Scottsdale, AZ-Arizona Bike Week

April 24-New Orleans, LA-House of Blues

April 25-New Orleans, LA-House of Blues

May 8-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 9-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Chattanooga, TN-The Riverbend Festival

June 11-Austin, TX-The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally 25th Anniversary

August 20-24-Orlando, FL-Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam: A Family Reunion

photo credit: ­­­David McClister





