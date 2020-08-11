Black Trans Record Label, Trans Trenderz, Announces New Artists and Virtual Conference

The conference will take place August 14th & 15th.

Born of a desire to break the glass ceiling for Black Trans artists, indie label, Trans Trenderz, seeks to assure that the artistic contributions of Transgender artists are never erased. Providing artists with free resources, opportunities, and community, they aim to bring Black Trans music to the mainstream.

Launched in 2016 after a successful mixtape of the same name released by artist/founder Blxck Cxsper, the label has evolved to focus on The Ghostly Beats Project, pairing Black Trans artists with high caliber industry allies, from producers to graphic designers, to release their music into the mainstream. Most recently, they partnered with producer/engineer Joel Hamilton of Studio G Brooklyn, where Trans Trenderz artists are now recording singles. The first two artists who have recorded at Studio G under The Ghostly Beats Project umbrella are indie-folk/soul artist, Apollo Flowerchild, and electro-pop singer, Heather Hills.

Trans Trenderz is now announcing the signings of several new artists: rapper/singer, Jupiter Gray, hip-hop artist, Lady Londyn, and R&B/pop singer-songwriter, Jæ. "There isn't one way to look or sound Trans, and we want our repertoire to showcase that," says Blxck Cxsper. "People in our communities are groundbreakers and we are expecting genres to mash and merge and new sounds to be created."

In addition, this weekend (8/14 - 8/15), they will be hosting The Ghostly Beats Conference, a digital conference for musicians looking to learn how to monetize their work and turn their passion into a lucrative career. Music industry allies and the folks behind Tranz Trenderz will give presentations on various topics, and the conference will raise funds for The Ghostly Beats Project. Apollo Flowerchild and Heather Hills will perform unplugged showcases, and there will also be a virtual dance party.

