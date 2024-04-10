Björn Ulvæus & Benjamin Ingrosso Pen Single 'I Had It All And Let It Go'

1
Jonas Brothers Reschedule Dates for 'The Tour'
Video: Lawrence Rothman Debuts New Song
Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman’s new song, “Dreams Die Hard,” is debuting today in addition to the official music video, directed by renowned director Floria Sigismondi. Dreams Die Hard is the latest track unveiled from Rothman’s anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which will be released April 26. Watch the video here!
Dolly Parton to Release New Children's Book
Billy the Kid returns! On October 1, 2024, Penguin Young Readers will publish Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, a new, standalone sequel to Parton’s New York Times bestselling picture book, Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big. Featuring Dolly’s beloved god-dog and inspired by her song ‘Comin’ Home for Christmas’, this hilarious and heart-warming tale about the true meaning of Christmas.
Video: Corinne Bailey Rae Drops Video for New Single
Corinne Bailey Rae has released the stunning video to accompany her brand new single ‘He Will Follow You With His Eyes’. Directed by Gregory Berg and filmed in the beautiful and historic St George Theater in Staten Island, NY it sees Corinne exploring 1950’s beauty ideals as espoused by Valmor and wider dominant American culture, (‘lighter, brighter, longer, straighter’) as she performs in the spotlight of an imagined television performance. Watch the video here!