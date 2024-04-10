Björn Ulvæus & Benjamin Ingrosso Pen Single 'I Had It All And Let It Go'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by two Eurovision legends, Abba's Björn Ulvæus and Swedish superstar Benjamin Ingrosso, "I Had It All And Let It Go" is the incredible new single from Supercub!

Produced by 7th Heaven's Jon Dixon, whose remixing credits include Cher megahit "Believe", Loreen's "Euphoria" and much of Steps' recent output, it's a timeless tears on the dance floor anthem of the finest pop pedigree.

The single is available to buy and stream everywhere from THIS FRIDAY (12th April 2024).

The song comes at a particularly celebratory moment as Björn marks 50 years since his Eurovision win with Waterloo, and Benjamin celebrates his Swedish radio Number 1 with Kite.