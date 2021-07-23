Bizzy Banks Returns With 'Same Energy'

Acclaimed drill rapper Bizzy Banks has lifted the curtain on his much-anticipated new mixtape, SAME ENERGY, available today at all DSPs and streaming services below.

SAME ENERGY was preceded earlier this week by the debut of the proprietorial new single, "My s," available everywhere now for streaming and download HERE; the track is joined today by an official music video, premiering via YouTube HERE.

In addition, SAME ENERGY sees Bizzy teaming up with multi-platinum superstar PnB Rock on the amorous single, "Adore You (Feat. PnB Rock)," which sees Bizzy veering from his niche with a record geared towards his female fans. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official music video co-starring both artists is streaming now at YouTube HERE.

Produced by D.A. Got That Dope (Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby), "Adore You" was met by praise from such outlets as XXL, which raved, "Bizzy can jump from flow to flow, plus his references are clever...The slow groove puts the rhymer in a prime position to keep evolving." "Some of the best music he's released yet," enthused Brooklyn Vegan. "(Bizzy) seems poised to be one of Brooklyn drill's biggest breakouts since the untimely death of Pop Smoke."

In the short time since Bizzy emerged on the Brooklyn drill scene, he has racked up co-signs from some of the most notable names in the genre. His feature on Pop Smoke's FAITH album, "30", was touted by Brooklyn Vegan as the "best collab on the album". Pitchfork named "Top 5", a release from Bizzy's 2020 label-debut mixtape "G.M.T.O. Vol. 1 (Get Money Take Over)" as one of "The 36 best rap songs of 2020". The finesse and astute lyricism showcased on his debut mixtape won Bizzy a nomination for the XXL 2021 Freshman class as well as the #10 spot on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25.

SAME ENERGY was first heralded earlier this year with the acclaimed single, "Bandemic," available for streaming and download HERE. The track - which currently boasts more than 7.5M global streams - received praise from a range of national publications, including LA Weekly, which wrote, "Banks holds nothing back on the new tune...it's representative of the material he's currently working on." An official video - shot and edited by Useless Films - has already earned over 1.7M views via YouTube alone HERE.

What's more, SAME ENERGY includes the incendiary single, "City Hot," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official music video is streaming now at YouTube HERE. Pitchfork recently noted Bizzy's deep connection to his NYC hometown sound, writing, "His music is driven less by his personality and more by his fascination with the city's rap tradition - heavy on slick wordplay, dramatic slice-of-life stories, and a competitive spirit that's focused on coming up with the coolest way to say a thought."

Bizzy will show off his on-stage power and lyrical mastery with an appearance at the hugely anticipated Rolling Loud New York (Friday, October 29th). Additional live dates will be announced soon.

SAME ENERGY marks the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Bizzy's breakthrough 2020 debut mixtape, G.M.T.O. VOL. 1 (GET MONEY TAKE OVER), available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The mixtape - which peaked at #24 on both Billboard's "Heatseekers Albums Chart" and Apple Music's "US Top Hip-Hop Albums" chart - features a stacked collection of hit singles including "Quarantine Freestyle," Extra Sturdy," "Movies," "Don't Start Pt. 2," and "Top 5," all accompanied by official visuals streaming now at YouTube. The mixtape has amassed 33M streams on all platforms and was named by FADER A

Along with its popular success, G.M.T.O. VOL. 1 (GET MONEY TAKE OVER) proved a critically acclaimed sensation, with Pitchfork declaring it "The best Brooklyn drill mixtape of the year," noting, "Over the course of 15 songs, East New York rapper Bizzy Banks tells grim stories of growing up on the block, drops in catchy hooks, and shows off refreshing production choices...On 'Top 5,' he offers some of the best rapping I've heard of late-every word leaves his mouth with life-and-death intensity." In addition, Pitchfork named "Top 5" among its "36 Best Rap Songs of 2020," praising Bizzy for "his balance of storytelling and flash."