Bizzy Banks Finally Unveils New Mixtape G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1

Rising drill-rapper Bizzy Banks has finally unveiled his hugely anticipated debut mixtape, G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1. The Brooklyn-based drill star followed his earlier animated premiere of the project's cover art by unveiling the full tracklisting earlier this week via his popular Instagram page. G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 is available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE. In addition, he celebrated the release with a brand new music video for one of the mixtape's standout tracks, "Top 5"; watch HERE.

G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 is highlighted by the lyrical new single, "Extra Sturdy," available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE; the track is joined by an equally energetic companion visual, streaming now via YouTube HERE.

In addition, G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 features Banks' standout "Quarantine Freestyle," alongside the eagerly awaited "Quarantine Freestyle Pt. 2." The original track - which incorporates Bizzy's signature flow over a drill beat produced by renowned Argentinian producer/beatmaker Morabeats - premiered earlier this year accompanied by an official video fast approaching 1 million views via WorldstarHipHop HERE.

As if all that weren't enough, G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 includes such recent releases as "Movies" and "Don't Start Pt. 2," the latter joined by an official companion video now with over 2 million views via WorldstarHipHop HERE.

"Don't Start Pt. 2" marked a landmark follow-up to Banks' 2019 breakout hit, "Don't Start," joined by its own companion video currently boasting close to 4 million individual views via YouTube HERE. Along with its popular success, the single proved a critically acclaimed sensation, with Pitchfork declaring it "the Must-Hear Rap Song of the Day," adding, "Bizzy Banks has emerged as the latest up-and-comer in Brooklyn drill."

Bizzy Banks has fast proven one of the most important voices in the increasingly influential Brooklyn drill scene, with an infectious sound and distinctive lyrical approach that earning him the respect of such acclaimed rappers such as the late, great Pop Smoke. Born Majesty Moses, the 21 year-old Trinidadian-American describes his sound as "aggressive, vivid and raw," fueled by the harsh realities he faced growing up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York.

Inspired by his older brother as well as such iconic rappers as Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, and G Herbo, Bizzy began writing and recording his own powerful freestyles. The talented teenager - who took his name from childhood friends finding him reminiscent of an older kid in the area, nicknaming him "Bizzy," in combination with an admiration for battle-rap legend Lloyd Banks - soon unleashed a series of stellar single, including "Don't Start," "Ready or Not," and "30," earning him widespread national attention and millions of YouTube views thus far.

