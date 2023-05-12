Bishop Briggs Releases New Single 'Baggage'

Turning the page to a new chapter, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares a confessional new single entitled "Baggage". Bishop also announces the arrival of her highly anticipated new EP, When Everything Went Dark - out June 23rd. Pre-save the EP HERE.

On the track, Bishop embraces her stark humanity like never before. She adds, "I am not perfect. In fact, I'm quite messy. I could say life is messy, which it is, but part of becoming an adult has been acknowledging the messiness that I have too.

"Baggage" is the first song where I stand in the mud and triumphantly stomp my feet in it. I can only hope that others feel empowered to own their version of messy and know that they aren't alone in it. I have found that when I unabashedly show my imperfections and my wounds I am growing. So, there you have it, that's my baggage."

Re: the striking accompanying music video for the track, Bishop comments: "I didn't know how well I could hide my sorrow until I did it. Outwardly I would have fleeting moments of socially acceptable niceties and then the minute I was alone I would dissociate, completely unable to function. How could these two extremities exist in one body? It was and is exhausting. I wanted this music video for "Baggage" to show that our blue circles aka our trauma can be meticulously hidden even if someone appears okay on the outside. I hope that whoever watches knows that they are not alone and that there's a community of people waiting to be supportive."

To celebrate the news of the single and upcoming EP releases, Bishop announced her co-headline Don't Look Down Tour with MisterWives this fall across North America. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. See full confirmed itinerary below.

Most recently, Bishop captivated the world with the 2022 favorite "superhuman." Inspiring critical applause, Forbes lauded it as "brilliant" and proclaimed, "Like all great songs though, Briggs makes the tale universal."

Prior, she dropped the emotionally charged one-two punch of "High Water" and "Art of Survival." She enraptured viewers with a stirring rendition of "High Water" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Simultaneously, "Revolution" graced the tracklisting of the EA Games NHL 23 Soundtrack and video game, while the MLB chose to use "Revolution" prominently during the playoffs. She also contributed "Lessons of the Fire'' to the NETFLIX original series Devil In Ohio, which dominated the platform at #1 in the US and cracked the Global Top 10 for two weeks at #2.

