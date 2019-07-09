Birmingham's Bassboy Brings Bassline to New Noise Via AWKWARD

Balancing hypnotic breakdowns with club-vibrating sounds, UK producer Bassboy brings bassline music across the pond for his New Noise debut "Awkward."



Having spent the last decade perfecting his talents as both a DJ and producer in the underground bassline scene, Birmingham's Bassboy has arisen from the ashes and gone global. Today he has millions of on-demand streams to his name and counts A-list artists (such as Drake) amongst his fans. With playful background vocals, Bassboy's New Noise debut track "Awkward" reflects his larger-than-life entertaining personality. Most recently, the artist's parody rap videos have gone completely viral, reaching new audiences around the globe. Bassboy's on the brink of becoming an international sensation as he continues to push bass-driven sounds forward.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum.New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You