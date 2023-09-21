Billy Strings Wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Americana Awards for Second-Consecutive Year

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'

Billy Strings Wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Americana Awards for Second-Consecutive Year

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings won Artist of the Year at last night’s 2023 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, his second-consecutive year receiving the award. 

The recognition adds to yet another monumental year for Strings, who will continue his extensive headline tour through this fall including upcoming shows at Portland’s Moda Center (two nights), Seattle’s WAMU Theater, Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater (two nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center (two nights), Syracuse’s Oncenter War Memorial and New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena (three nights) among many others. Strings will also once again host his sold-out, two-day Renewal event this weekend in Buena Vista, CO. See below for complete itinerary. 

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Most recently, he unveiled “California Sober,” a collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson—his first release since partnering with venerable label, Reprise Records. Landing on multiple “Best of 2023 So Far” lists, Rolling Stone calls the song “a blazing bluegrass banger filled with howling harmonica and guitar-picked solos,” while Consequence praises, “With just one song, Strings and Nelson seem to bring the best out in each other.” 

The collaboration follows Strings’ most recent full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which was released last fall and features Strings alongside with his dad, Terry Barber. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praised, “exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners,” while The Wall Street Journal declared, “Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve.”

Additionally, Strings’ GRAMMY-nominated 2021 album, Renewal, led The New York Times to declare, “a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era…he has zigged and zagged between the form’s antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom.” 

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.” 

BILLY STRINGS 2023 CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 22-23—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal (SOLD OUT)
September 27—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena
September 29—Portland, OR—Moda Center
September 30—Portland, OR—Moda Center
October 1—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater
October 4—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center 
October 6—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheater
October 7—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheater
October 8—Stateline, NV—Tahoe Event Center
October 10—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center
October 13—Independence, MO—Cable Dahmer Arena
October 14—Independence, MO—Cable Dahmer Arena
October 31—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena
November 6—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
November 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
November 8—Antwerp, Belgium—De Roma
November 10—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria
November 11—Luxembourg, Luxembourg—den Atelier
November 12—Munich, Germany—Neue Theaterfabrik
November 14—Paris, France—La Cigale
November 15—London, U.K.—Roundhouse
November 17—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy
November 18—Glasgow, U.K.—O2 Academy Glasgow
November 19—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy
December 6—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum (SOLD OUT)
December 8—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
December 9—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
December 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center
December 13—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center
December 15—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
December 16—Syracuse, NY—Oncenter War Memorial (SOLD OUT)
December 29—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
December 30—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
December 31—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
June 22—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
June 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

photo credit: Christopher Morley



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira-Collaborator PAPA Releases New Song Photo
Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira-Collaborator PAPA Releases New Song

PAPA is Darren Weiss, who has been a staple in the Los Angeles indie music scene for over a decade and has worked and toured with the likes of everyone from Lana Del Rey to Sky Ferreira, from Perfume Genius to Girls. He announced PAPA’s new album and the first PAPA record since 2016, Dig Yourself Or Dig A Hole

2
Bruce Dickinson Announces The Mandrake Project Photo
Bruce Dickinson Announces 'The Mandrake Project'

Renowned around the world as one of the greatest and most distinctive heavy metal vocalists of all time, Bruce Dickinson. Entitled The Mandrake Project it sees him reunited with long-time musical collaborator and producer Roy Z. The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005.

3
Warner Music Nashville Signs Rising Artist Matt Schuster Photo
Warner Music Nashville Signs Rising Artist Matt Schuster

Following an exciting announcement at the rebranded Warner On Deck last night, Warner Music Nashville is proud to welcome singer / songwriter Matt Schuster to the label family. The Charleston, Ill. native relocated to Nashville in late 2022 and has already garnered over 130M global streams.

4
Vincent Neil Emerson Announces Shooter Jennings Produced Album Photo
Vincent Neil Emerson Announces Shooter Jennings' Produced Album

His life’s journey has been tumultuous, hard-nosed, and the stuff of songs. It all brings the young Choctaw-Apache man’s journey to the announcement of his new Shooter Jennings-produced record, The Golden Crystal Kingdom— via Emerson’s longtime label home La Honda Records and new partner, RCA Records.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Barbara Morrison's Final Blues Album ReleasedBarbara Morrison's Final Blues Album Released
NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024
Video: Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in the TRIPPED UP TrailerVideo: Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in the TRIPPED UP Trailer
NBC Sets Next AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Spin-Off With FANTASY LEAGUE SeriesNBC Sets Next AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Spin-Off With FANTASY LEAGUE Series

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL