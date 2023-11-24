Billy Lockett Releases His New Single 'I Could Use a Friend'

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Northampton singer-songwriter Billy Lockett releases his new single ‘I Could Use A Friend', via Photo Finish Records, along with a new music video. 

‘I Could Use A Friend' is a gorgeously heartfelt song depicting longing for a friend to reach out to in his quiet times of need. Delicately pieced together by the simplicity of the piano and Billy's soft yet powerful vocals, it makes for a beautiful and emotive track. The single comes after Billy's latest release - ‘Finish Line', a song that passionately delves into raw emotions, navigating themes of love and loss against an irresistible uptempo beat that fuses elements of soul and pop. Billy's ability to unlock topics that are difficult to put into words and share relatable feelings is undeniable.

Speaking on the track Billy says: “I Could Use A Friend is the song I've been looking for my whole life. I've gone back to my roots with this one and even though it's simplistically piano and vocals it's a step up. Every chord had to punch me in the heart or it was wrong. The lyrics are about feeling deeply alone throughout my life whether it was at school or in adult life, I often go through patches where I feel extremely lost and sometimes for no obvious reason. I wrote this song while in one of those dark patches. Written right from my heart, I just love it so so much.”

The music video is a stripped back and intimate view into Billy's turmoil opening up about real and difficult emotions. With the walls plastered in his dad's artwork and the video lit by a glow coming only from candlelight it takes the viewer into a secluded and safe space for Billy to truly express himself, feeling as though Billy is opening up just to the viewer watching.

Speaking on the music video Billy says: “The video was shot in Abington Grove. I covered the walls in my dads art artwork and felt it needed to follow the simplicity of the song. I didn't want any gimmicks with this, just me and a piano at home, making it all about the song.”

Billy also recently announced his upcoming UK tour dates for six shows across the UK for fans to get another chance to see him perform live. The Birmingham, Northampton and London shows are sold out with the venue for the London show being upgraded to XOYO due to high demand. Tickets for his tour are available for purchase Click Here

Billy is only going from strength to strength having had brilliant support from both BBC Radio 1 and 2, being included on their playlists with his last three singles and amassing over 136.1M streams across Spotify and Apple Music. He has featured on many Spotify and Apple Music playlists including NMF, Chill Hits, Pop Hits, Best of the Week and A-List Singer-Songwriter, along with The Independent, Evening Standard and The Metro all naming him ‘one to watch'.

Having supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis, Birdy, and KT Tunstall, Billy Lockett has rubbed shoulders with the stars and has amassed over 170 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the globe for his powerful and emotive songwriting spanning a myriad of genres.

BILLY LOCKETT UK TOUR DATES 2023 

Friday 24 Nov  - Think Tank?, Newcastle 

Sunday 26 Nov - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield 

Tuesday 28 Nov - Canvas 2, Manchester

Wednesday 29 Nov - Camp & Furnace, Liverpool 

Friday 1 Dec - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham - SOLD OUT 

Tuesday 12 Dec  - XOYO, London - SOLD OUT 

Sunday 17 Dec - The Picturedrome, Northampton - SOLD OUT 

Monday 18 Dec - The Picturedrome, Northampton - SOLD OUT 

Photo Credit: Gavin Wallace




