Billy Lockett Performs Sold Out Show at London's XOYO

On 12th December, Billy Lockett gave a knockout performance at London's XOYO. The event was a completely free ticketed event, put on as a huge thank you to his biggest supporters. Billy is a strong believer that music should be free for all to enjoy, so wanted the gig to be a way of giving back to his dedicated fans. Billy was visibly moved by the crowd as he said “This has been so special thank you so much, this is definitely the best show of the tour by a mile”.

The venue was upgraded from the original location of Camden Assembly to XOYO due to the incredibly high demand. Proven by the enthusiastic crowd who sang along with Billy to some of his biggest hits including Covered In Chaos and Miss Missing You. As a great surprise Billy also brought out a special guest, British singer songwriter and X factor Winner, Matt Cardle, to sing Talk together.

At the candle-lit piano Billy closed the show to his “big family” by delighting the chanting fans with “a song that's changing [his] life at the minute” - ‘I Could Use A Friend', which despite only being out for 2 weeks, fans knew all the words to. Billy poured all his emotions into the show and glowed with happiness as he exclaimed “This has been one of the best moments of my entire life, thank you so much!”

Billy is only going from strength to strength having recently been nominated for album of the year with his latest album ‘Abington Grove' for the CelebMix Awards, which you can vote for Click Here. He has also received brilliant support from both BBC Radio 1 and 2, being included on their playlists with his last three singles and amassing over 136.1M streams across Spotify and Apple Music.

He has featured on many Spotify and Apple Music playlists including NMF, Chill Hits, Pop Hits, Best of the Week and A-List Singer-Songwriter, along with The Independent, Evening Standard and The Metro all naming him ‘one to watch'.

The London show is Billy's penultimate location on his UK tour which has seen him perform in Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and rounding off the tour in his hometown of Northampton this weekend.

SetList:

Together at home

Covered in Chaos

Empty House

Call me in the morning

New song

Blackmail kiss

Last thing on your mind

Miss missing you

Hard act to follow

I Could Use A Friend

Photos by: Gavin Wallace