Billy Joel's Foundation Donates $500,000 For Protective Gear; Pledges Further Donations For Relief During Health Crisis

According to the Daily News, Billy Joel's foundation will make donations for virus relief, beginning with $500,000 for protective gear for hospitals in New York.

Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, released a statement on Tuesday saying, "As New Yorkers we have personal ties to so many of these Heroic healthcare workers that are risking their own lives. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for them and our concern for their well-being."

The donation is being made through the emergency aid group BStrong. The $500,000 will go toward masks, kits and hazmat suits for hospitals who lack ample supplies.

Three-quarters of the equipment will go to hospitals on Long Island and in New York City, and the rest will go upstate.

Read more on the Daily News.





