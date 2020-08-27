Billie Eilish, Elton John, and More Donate Items for Julien's Auction

Robert Plant, Bono, Cher, and other musicians also donated.

This exclusive charity auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need, presents a marquee collection of items offered by artists, athletes and entertainers including Barbra Streisand, Barry Gibb, Bee Gees, Bill Wyman, Billie Eilish, Billy Idol, Blake Shelton, Bono, Brad Whitford, Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Bun B., Carlos Santana, Carole King, Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Clint Black, Coldplay, Darius Rucker, Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Gene Simmons, Hans Zimmer, Harry Styles, Jim McGuire, Joan Jett, John Stamos, Keith Urban, Les Leverett, Lillix, Luke Combs, Meredith Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Ozzy Osbourne, Patti Smith, Peyton Manning, Rascal Flatts, Rhett Atkins, Rick Fox, Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, Ronnie Wood, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett, Sir Tom Jones, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Willie Nelson and more.

Julien's Auctions called on these celebrated public figures during their "stay at home" experiences to help support these efforts by donating iconic items and memorabilia from their life and career for the auction.

Auction highlights include: an animal print caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in her role as Roz Focker in the film Meet the Fockers; a Gucci metallic blue tracksuit with blue, white, and red stripes, owned and worn by Elton John; a Fender California Coast black ukulele with yellow abstract pattern signed by Billie Eilish; a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift, who has added "[heart] 89" to her signature; a Taylor Academy 12e-N acoustic guitar signed by Willie Nelson; a black "VINCE" T-shirt worn by Brandon Flowers while performing on stage; a Gibson SG Standard '61 guitar in vintage cherry signed by Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath); an original painting by Chrissie Hynde of Brian Eno playing an Omnichord, titled "Brian Omnichord Sunday"; John Stamos' black leather jacket worn in Full House accompanied by a handwritten postcard by Stamos that reads, in part, "One of my fav leather jackets from Full House/ Hate to part with it but anything for Music Cares" and a 1989 Full House script signed by Stamos and the show cast members; a Spalding basketball donated by Rick Fox, signed by Celtics legends, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Dennis Johnson, Tom "Satch" Sanders, Don Nelson, Tom Heinsohn, Frank Ramsey, Ed Macauley, Bill Sharman, Cedric Maxwell, Nate Archibald, JoJo White, and Sam Jones; a Paul Reed Smith Dragon Series guitar, Series 1, signed by Hans Zimmer; handwritten and signed lyrics by Bono to the 2017 song "Love is Bigger than Anything in its Way"; Billy Idol's Harley Davidson Love Ride signed and worn black motorcycle leather jacket and handwritten lyrics to his 1990 song "Trouble with the Sweet Stuff" which were recently found in this jacket that he donated; a white leather Prada handbag signed by Nicole Kidman; Dave Gahan's metallic silver blazer stage worn throughout the Depeche Mode 's 2013 tour and more.

