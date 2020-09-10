Billie Eilish And FINNEAS Set To Appear On GRAMMY Museum's New Official Online Streaming Service COLLECTION

See the full list of performers below.

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are set to appear on COLLECTION:live™, the Museum's official online streaming service featuring newly produced artist interviews, performances and livestreams, as well as special releases from the GRAMMY Museum archive. COLLECTION:live launches with a special recently taped interview with Eilish and FINNEAS, conducted by GRAMMY Museum Moderator Scott Goldman, on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12 a.m. ET HERE. Film score composer and record producer Hans Zimmer will join their program to discuss the making of their original song "No Time To Die" written for the new forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond Motion Picture. The Museum will also release Eilish and FINNEAS' 2019 interview and performance from the archives.



"It's an honor to be part of this new series and to support the GRAMMY Museum, a place that had such a huge impact on us growing up," said Billie Eilish.



"Without the GRAMMY Museum, we wouldn't have gotten to experience or learn about so many important artists before us. Their programs provide a unique access, insight and education that we consider hugely instrumental in our own careers and musical development. We are proud to be part of this series," said FINNEAS.



Prior to COVID-19, the Museum's popular public programs were recorded over the last decade from the Museum's Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. Since March 2020, the Museum has continued its series via digital conferencing and has since surpassed the 1,000 program mark. COLLECTION:live is an artfully curated collection of many of these never-before-released programs, available soon on all streaming devices, including computer, tablet, mobile phone, or TV for $2.99/month or $29.99 a year. New users can explore COLLECTION:live with a free, introductory three-day trial. GRAMMY Museum members receive 50 percent off the annual subscription price. New programming will be released each week. Proceeds benefit the Museum's music education initiatives and help keep the Museum's mission alive while the physical location remains closed due to COVID-19.



"COLLECTION:live represents another phase of the GRAMMY Museum's continued success with delivering music and museum-related content in a new and accessible way for our members, students, and music lovers," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "Creating a streaming option for our programming was always a part of our strategic approach, but COVID-19 brought it to the forefront. We look forward to continuing to grow this platform, even after we re-open our doors to the physical Museum."



Below is the September schedule on COLLECTION:live featuring interviews and/or performances by -



Thursday, Sept. 17 - launch day

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Glass Animals

Selena Gomez

Run The Jewels

Tones And I



Plus, a special benefit rental performance by Scarypoolparty and never-before-released programs from the archives including Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Trey Anastasio, BENEE, James Blake, Blind Boys of Alabama, Bright Eyes, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian, Alessia Cara, Cheap Trick, Clive Davis, Andra Day, Donovan, Ken Ehrlich, Dom Flemons, Donovan, Conan Gray, the Immediate Family, Jose James & Don Was, History of Reggae, La Santa Cecilia, Larkin Poe, Jade Jackson & Mike Ness, Kiana Ledé, Alan Menken, Melanie Martinez, Ava Max, Kip Moore, Graham Nash, Panic! at the Disco, Ben Platt, JP Saxe, Shinedown, Southern Blood: A Tribute to Gregg Allman, Barbra Streisand, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thorn, X Ambassadors, Yola, Pete Yorn, and more. Also, all current programming on the Museum At Home site will be transferred to COLLECTION:live for viewing.



Thursday, Sept. 24

BTS

Perfume Genius and Blake Mills

Poo Bear, Dennis Quaid, & Jared Gutstadt: Bear And A Banjo

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fischer

Sparks

Tame Impala

The War And Treaty



Wednesday, Sept. 30

Special program - to be announced

