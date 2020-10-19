Billboard Unveils Programming Details for Virtual Latin Music Week

October 20-23, 2020.

Billboard today announced programming details for Latin Music Week, a four-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment that will gather some of the biggest names in the Latin music industry. The 30th anniversary installment will take place virtually on October 20-23, 2020 at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com. The event will include a variety of content ranging from panels and performances to intimate conversations, coinciding with the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, October 21.



As Latin music continues to be a formidable and uniting force around the world, the event will spotlight how Latinos are making a difference in music, film, wellness, social justice, and fashion through a series of one-on-one panels featuring unique artist pairings.



The star-studded list of participants includes a marquee conversation with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, and discussions with Anitta, Anuel AA, Bandaga, Becky G, Bizarrap, Black Eyed Peas, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Cazzu, Eduardo Cabra, Eli Rosex, Deepak Chopra, Gustavo Dudamel, Hozwal, J Balvin, Jamie Foxx, Jhay Cortez, Juanfran, Juan Pablo Vega, Leyvan, Llane, Los Tigres del Norte (Jorge and Hernan Hernandez), Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, Mau Y Ricky, Natalia Jiménez, Natanael Cano, Nicki Nicole, Nicky Jam, Leyvan, Ozuna, Pharrell Williams, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder, Sech, Tainy, Tutto Duran, Víctor Pérez, Walter Kolm and Wisin

In conjunction with Billboard Latin Music Week, Billboard celebrated Latin artists in their Latin Power Players issue last week, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma on the cover.



As Latin Music Week takes place less than two weeks before the Presidential election on Nov. 3, Billboard has teamed up with Voto Latino - the nation's largest Latinx voter registration organization - to drive voter turnout in the Latin community. Featured Latin Music Week artist Los Tigres del Norte recorded a PSA promoting the collaboration and urging Latin music fans to get to the polls.

