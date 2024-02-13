Billboard Selects Orion Amphitheater As 'Top East Coast Amphitheater' on 2024 Top Music Venues List

Huntsville's award-winning Orion Amphitheater has been selected as the “Top East Coast Amphitheater” on Billboard's 2024 Top Music Venues list—one of just 26 venues across the world to be highlighted.

Of the recognition, Managing Director Ryan Murphy shares, “What an incredible honor to be included on this prestigious list of venues across the globe by such a longstanding and respected institution such as Billboard. It is staggering to think about the amazing amphitheaters all across east coast and to be named the very best among these this year I take as a true testament to the incredible work that the team puts into the experience for the artists, crews and fans that visit.”

The accolade follows a triumphant 2023 season for The Orion, as it ranked #33 on Pollstar's Top 50 Worldwide Amphitheaters list and hosted 32 concerts and 83 community and cultural events last year, welcoming some of music's biggest names such as Lana Del Rey, Brandi Carlile, Snoop Dogg, James Taylor, Phish, Billy Strings, Widespread Panic, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Turnpike Troubadours, Weezer and many more.

With these shows, The Orion sold over 187,800 tickets, with nearly half being sold outside the state of Alabama. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, The Orion is poised for an even bigger year as it plans to host more than 75 community-focused events and 40 concerts including a newly announced show from Neil Young and Crazy Horse (May 5) as well as performances from Lainey Wilson, Styx and Foreigner, NEEDTOBREATHE and Greta Van Fleet, with the majority of the schedule still to be announced. Full details can be found at www.theorionhuntsville.com.

About The Orion Amphitheater: tvg hospitality's Orion Amphitheater marks a bold new chapter in North Alabama's unparalleled musical history. With its proximity to the iconic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Huntsville enjoys its status as part of the Americana Music Triangle, known for its cultural achievement as the birthplace of one of America's greatest exports, music. The Orion goes beyond music, providing cultural experiences throughout the year, including markets, art displays and educational events for the community, plus opportunities for local businesses and government to stage large-scale gatherings.

The Amphitheater is an 8,000-capacity destination venue built by the people of Huntsville, for the people of Huntsville. Since opening in the spring of 2022, The Orion has received widespread accolades as it was nominated for Amphitheater of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 IEBA Awards, nominated for New Concert Venue of the Year at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, won the 2022 Partnership in Tourism Award from the Alabama Tourism Department and Attraction of the Year from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Association.

ORION AMPHITHEATER 2024 SCHEDULE TO DATE

February 24—Backstage Black Arts Pop-Up

March 6—Unapologetically Me with Maria Brito

March 8—Tickled Pink: Comedy For The Ladies

March 10—Rocket City Reading Fest

March 21— Guitar Aerobics Class with Maitland Observatory

March 30—Taste of Soul Family Festival

April 12—The Legends: Scarface & Band, Z-Ro, Lil Flip, Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Paul Wall

May 5—Neil Young and Crazy Horse

May 8—Greta Van Fleet with special guest Geese

May 18—Steve Miller Band (2024 Huntsville Classic)

May 24—NEEDTOBREATHE with special guest Judah and The Lion

July 12—Totally Tubular Festival

August 8—Lainey Wilson with special guests Ian Munsick and Zach Top

August 17—Styx & Foreigner with special guest John Waite

About tvg hospitality

tvg hospitality is a multi-national, award-winning venue creator, developer and operator, delivering the next generation of top-level entertainment spaces across the world. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and Grammy Award-winning musician Ben Lovett (Mumford & Sons), tvg is committed to connecting culture and community. All tvg spaces feature top of the line designs and technology as well as elevated hospitality offerings that highlight local character, ensuring an unparalleled experience for both artists and guests.

tvg currently has iconic destinations across the U.K. and U.S. including one-of-a-kind spaces in Alabama (Orion Amphitheater and Saturn) and London (Flat Iron Square, Omeara, Southwark Quarter, Goods Way and The Social) as well as several additional projects underway across multiple cities. With offices in Austin, Nashville, Huntsville, New York and London and investors such as Area, Goldman Sachs, Lion Tree, Gibson Brands, Oak View Group, LiveNation and AEG, tvg hospitality is establishing itself as a global force in the entertainment space.

photo credit: Jesse Faatz