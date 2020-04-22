Bill Nye Premieres 'Mixtape for Mother Earth' on Apple Music

In honor of this year's Earth Day-the 50th anniversary of this global observance-Bill Nye (a man who needs no introduction) is taking over Apple Music's Mixtape for Mother Earth playlist, and he's chosen some music with a message. From Hank Williams to Meghan Trainor, all of these artists have something to tell us about our relationship with the world around us.

"At 14, I rode my bicycle to the first Earth Day on the National Mall in my hometown of Washington, D.C.," Bill Nye tells Apple Music. "In those days, it was all about pollution. Today, it's climate change -and this year's pandemic."

Below Nye takes Apple Music through his playlist and explains the reasoning behind each song choice and what is means to him.

Listen below!

Every astronaut, cosmonaut, and taikonaut comes down and reminds us: We are all citizens of one world, one planet," says Nye. "It's up to us to preserve it. Clean water, renewably produced electricity, and access to global information-for everyone on Earth. Let's go!"





