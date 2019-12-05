Big Smile Releases Music Video For New Single 'Oscillate'

Ohio-based pop punk band Big Smile have released a music video for their new single "Oscillate," available now.

Watch the video below!

Premiered exclusively via The Noise, "Oscillate" is a sentimental and dynamic track about struggling with stagnance. The performance-based video highlights not only the band's spirited live energy, but also their ability to emote. The second track off of their newest EP "Dependent," "Oscillate" carries a nostalgic tone, but creates an honest representation of being stuck in a routine. About "Oscillate," the band states:

"Oscillate" is the 2nd song from our latest EP, Dependent. This song is about being stuck in a rut of both anxiety and apathy and learning to cope with being stuck there.

After getting a head start as an acoustic project in Cincinnati, OH, Big Smile quickly grew to a 5-piece band, bursting onto the scene with a 2 song release in late 2017. With a string of shows under their belt, including playing with local heavyweights such as Mascots and You vs Yesterday, the group set out to record their EP "When I Left Home" with producer Seth Henderson (Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Sleep On It). After the release of the EP, the band was able to land multiple spots on Alternative Press' Discover Spotify playlist, as well as putting out 2 music videos that quickly amassed over 60,000 collective views on social media.

The midwest pop-punk/emo quintet took to the road later in the year before starting on their 2nd studio effort with Seth Henderson once again behind the boards and Alex Zarek (Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Marshmello) handling 2 new music videos. Big Smile is now fresh off the release of their EP, Dependent, as well as a huge set of release shows with the bands State Champs, The Dangerous Summer, Grayscale and Calling All Captains. The band has received nearly 100,000 streams on the latest EP and looks forward to further establishing their place in the music scene in 2020.





