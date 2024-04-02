Big Head Todd & The Monsters Announce New Album and Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Platinum-selling rockers Big Head Todd and the Monsters unveil "Thunderbird," the new single off their 12th studio album, Her Way Out, due May 31st on their own Big Records.



In discussing the new single, Todd Park Mohr said, "Inspired by the film American Graffiti, “Thunderbird” is a collection of one-liners from the film, knit together with a beat poet vibe - No one catches the Thunderbird in the end. It has an AC/DC-like guitar riff and a cinematic style vocal. “Thunderbird rising at the edge of town”, it's all about drag racing and love never caught. “Spread out your wings and fly” - we know you will like this song."



Stream "Thunderbird" here.



To date, the band has released two singles, "Crush" and "Her Way Out." Both tracks are off their forthcoming album, Her Way Out. This will be the band's first studio release since 2017s New World Arisin'.



The band looks forward to joining longtime friends Blues Traveler for a second summer in a row, playing all new cities. The 16 show Blue Monsters tour kicks off in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 30th. They look forward to performing selections from their vast catalog of songs, now spanning over three decades.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording, and touring (totaling over 3,500 performances). After countless sold-out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), and tallying tens of millions of streams, Big Head Todd and The Monsters cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments. Fast forward to 2024, and the Colorado four-piece—Todd Park Mohr [vocals, guitar], Brian Nevin [drums], Rob Squires [bass], and Jeremy Lawton [keyboards, lap/pedal steel guitar, vocals]—continue to unite audiences.



Another Mayberry (1989) was their indie debut, followed by Midnight Radio (1990) to critical acclaim, setting the stage for their seminal breakout album, Sister Sweetly (1993.) This album easily went platinum powered by staples “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It's Alright,” and “Bittersweet." At the time, Variety hailed Todd as “a soulful singer and nimble lead guitarist,” while The Los Angeles Times effused, “Mohr, who has a voice like smoke, writes great songs that incorporate blues, folk, rock, and country, which sounds sort of like, well, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.”



Throughout the next decade, the group presented fan favorites such as Strategem [1994] and Beautiful World [1997]. The latter yielded a cover of "Boom Boom" [featuring John Lee Hooker], which famously served as the theme to NCIS: New Orleans. In 2005, Todd found his song "Blue Sky" serving as a wake-up call for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. New World Arisin' (2017) was adored by fans and critics. Glide Magazine proclaimed, "Such tracks, like most of this music, radiate a sense of optimism and purpose ever so welcome in these fragmented times."