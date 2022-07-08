Between the Echoes Release New Single 'Phantom Limb'

Ohio newcomers Between The Echoes have unleashed their new video/single "Phantom Limb" featuring Anberlin's Stephen Christian.

The group's latest track is pulled from their forthcoming full-length concept album, Awake While Dreaming, set to drop later this year. The alt-rock track is a culmination of heavy, guitar-driven, and breathtakingly layered vocals that capture the essence of longing and losing one's self-control that's evidently present in the track's message.

The three-piece group shares of the track, "'Phantom Limb' is one of many stops along the musical, conceptual journey created in our full-length album 'Awake While Dreaming,' which takes the listener deep into consciousness to meet all the feelings and darkness we all carry within ourselves. "

Comprised of layered visuals and a dark figure haunting the protagonist of the narrative, "Phantom Limb" conceptualizes the need to gain power over one's self and not fall victim to what the band describes as a "dark passenger." Seen throughout the video, the individual is strung along by whispers pulling him further and further into the darkness of his subconscious while he struggles to maintain composure and control of his own life and mind.

"We personified this darkness into a Siren," the band shares. "In the video, the viewer will see the haunting battle occurring within the main character's head created by the Siren's whispers and pulls toward the darkness. He begins to question his own reality. Will he succumb to her manipulation or set himself free? The same can be posed to the listener, will you step into the shadows dancing with your own darkness or wind up free?"

The video for "Phantom Limb" was directed by Jake Bonham. The track was written by Chad William, Katie Jean, Marvin Albert, and Stephen Christian.

Emerging from Columbus, Ohio, Between the Echoes is a three-piece passion project created by Chad William, Katie Jean, and Marvin Albert. The band formed musical chemistry through their shared love of similar alt-rock bands (Saosin, Thrice, Jimmy Eat World).

Together, they created a full-length conceptual album that takes the listener deep on a journey within one's consciousness. There they meet the darkness we all carry within ourselves and face their own shadows. What will the journey be for you?

Created by musically blending the light and dark, through melodic and catchy vocal melodies mixed with guitar-driven music and a lyrical story that personifies the darkness into a siren that hauntingly calls to the listener in the background of many of the songs. With their first single "Call of the Siren," the band has already been featured on several Spotify Playlists (New Scene Sunday, New Emo & Post-Hardcore Tracks, Hot Damn! What a Jam!).

Their latest single, "Phantom Limb" marks their second release and is available everywhere now. The song features captivating vocals of Stephen Christian (Anberlin) recorded by Christian McAlhaney (Anberlin, Acceptance). It will be followed by two more singles released in August and September and a series of four conceptual videos.

Their full album Awake While Dreaming will be released with a final single in October 2022. The album was recorded and mixed by Jeremy Steckel (Wolves At The Gate), mastered by Troy Glessner and Spectre Studios (Underoath, Silverstein, Death Cab For Cutie).

Watch the new music video here: