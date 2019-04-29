Betta Lemme Release New Single 'Play'

Rising pop sensation Betta Lemme has just dropped her brand-new single "Play", a bop that's sure to be your official summer jam.



For her new single entitled "Play," Betta enlisted co-writers Jesse Saint John (Britney Spears, Charli XCX, Kim Petras) and Danny L Harle (Carly Rae Jepsen, Superfruit) - a quintessential pairing alongside her versatility and genre-binding. Marked as one to watch in 2019 - the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is best known for seamlessly singing in three languages (English, Italian, and French), her viral single "Bambola," as well as her contribution on Sofi Tukker's smash hit "Awoo." In just one year since her arrival onto the scene, her love for language and europop has connected millions across the globe.



When asked about "Play", Betta Lemme elaborated:



"When writing "Play", I pictured how nice it would be as a lonely kid for someone to reach out at a party or in the school yard and include me. I'm quite shy..I know deep inside, if I just had the courage to go on the dance floor or ask a friend to hang, I'd transform and have the best time. The happiness would be contagious. I imagine that if the world displayed more of this inclusive behavior, happiness would become contagious for everyone. I hope that when people listen to "Play", they let go of inhibitions and social anxieties and just have fun with themselves and each other."



Every Betta Lemme song is a movie, or at least part of a movie, a scene set for supreme drama and impetuous romance and sometimes a little lovely tragedy. Each of her forthcoming songs are sprung from an elaborate dream world where her icons are her closest companions, all designated an essential role - Freddie Mercury is her father, Gaga's her older sister and Liberace is her decorator.



"I'm just creating, creating, creating." Betta says. "I'm taking my time with everything because I don't want to ever come out with cheap sounds - I want to come out with beautiful songs for you to dance or cry to."



"Play" follows Betta's latest single "Kick The Door" which premiered via L'Officiel. Meant to be the 'fight song' off her forthcoming collection, Betta is quite literally kicking the door down and proving she isn't going anywhere until her voice and message is heard. Just ahead of the new year, Betta Lemmeunveiled "Give It" along with the visual via NYLON. "Give It" was not only an introduction to the new content slated for 2019 but also a taste of Betta's duality as a pop artist.



It all started with Betta making her splash onto the scene co-writing and lending vocals on Sofi Tukker's smash hit "Awoo" which saw commercial success and over 25 million streams across DSPs. The rising star went onto releasing her debut track "Bambola", a track dear to Betta Lemme's heart that went viral seemingly overnight in 2018. "Bambola" peaked on the charts at #1 in Israel, #4 and certified GOLD in Italy, and #50 Worldwide and now has over 50 million views on YouTube while her latest release "Give It" follows suit with 1 million views on YouTube since its release in mid-December.



Betta Lemme has been commended worldwide since her debut; in France, Bambola peaked at #3 on the iTunes Pop Chart and her first ever live performance was on one of Italy's largest national TV programs Che Tempo Che Fa with over 6 million viewers, followed shortly after by multiple major Italian festivals including Wind Summer Festival and Battiti Live. Betta has also made an impact on French TV with stellar appearances on the nation's renowned programmes - C à vous and a live performance onTouche pas à mon poste!



Having made her debut performance at Coachella 2019 this year alongside musical duo Sofi Tukker, 2019 is already shaping up to be a huge year for the rising pop star with 'Play' is out now!





