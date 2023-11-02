Beth // James Bring Their Sound Into The Holiday Season With New EP 'Christmas At The Burchills'

Beth // James shared an Americana ode to their annual post-holiday vacation destination, “Marfa Christmas Lights.”

By: Nov. 02, 2023

With their upcoming EP Christmas at the Burchills, Austin-based indie-Americana duo Beth // James recorded a selection of tunes that fit perfectly into the existing holiday music canon without losing the award-winning songwriting duo's signature touch.

Beth // James—married Texas music scene veterans Mikaela and Jordan Burchill—navigated through the process by combining classic Christmas sounds, an Elvis cover, an Elvis-influenced original, a Hawaiian-infused shot of Christmas paradise, and a candle-lit Yuletide ballad; simultaneously cozy-as-a-sweater and bursting with catchy tropical cheer.

Today, Beth // James shared an Americana ode to their annual post-holiday vacation destination, “Marfa Christmas Lights.” “Marfa, Texas is one of our favorite places in the world,” says Mikaela. “When writing this song, we imagined Marfa as Santa's favorite town too. We pictured Santa in a dive bar, exhausted from his long night of delivering presents, drinking a hot toddy made with local sotol—away from all the hustle and bustle.”

Infused with contemplative, country-western lap steel and subtle B3 organ pads, “Marfa Christmas Lights” finds the duo looking out for jolly old Saint Nick in a funny, thoughtful manner. “At the North Pole, he's the boss and everyone always needs something from him,” says Jordan. “But in Marfa, he can just be himself and spend some quality time unwinding with Mrs. Clause under the magical Marfa lights.”

Fans can hear “Marfa Christmas Lights” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Christmas at the Burchills ahead of its December 7th release right here. Beth // James will take the stage at their hometown's famous Saxon Pub on November 26th. A full list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at bethjamesband.com/tour.

More About Beth // James

On their new EP, Christmas at the Burchills, Jordan and Mikaela Burchill invite you into their home for the holidays. Yes, while the duo goes by the moniker Beth // James, Beth and James are in fact, their middle names. Both Jordan and Mikaela took an interest in music at a young age.

Jordan grew up with a guitar in his hands, raised by musician parents, and Mikaela grew up at the studio, singing on records in Nashville since her elementary school years. The young songwriters met in music school and clicked immediately. They moved to Austin, Texas, after graduation, fell in love, and quickly became a duo.

They've since released two EPs, one full-length record (produced by James Petralli of White Denim), and their song “Lion Eyes” was featured in Spike Lee's Academy Award-winning film, “BlacKkKlansman.” Dubbed “masters of indie-folk” by Austin's NPR station, KUTX, the Austin duo has cut their teeth touring all across the US, performing as Kerrville New Folk Finalists, and recently got back from a run in Europe and the UK where they played Germany's only Americana music festival. Christmas at the Burchills will be released on December 7th, 2023. 



