Beth Henderson Releases Debut EP 'Questions'

Brooklyn based folk singer-songwriter Beth Henderson has released her debut E.P. Questions. Lyrically and vocally rich, the piece serves as a reflection of love and loss in Henderson's life and the confusion that comes with trying to make sense of it all.

Written and performed by Beth Henderson, with production and instrumentation by Julian Giamo, the four song EP featuring singles "Wild One" and "Lovers from London" ponders the meaning of love while accepting there are no finite answers.

"Looking back on the loves and losses of my life, there is one thing that binds them all together-questions. With this EP, I've tried to put together the thoughts and feelings that still linger from relationships long gone in an attempt to make sense of what romance, at its core, means to me," says Beth. "I'll let you know when I have it figured out, but, in the meantime, I'm proud to present to you Questions straight from my heart."

Questions is available on all streaming services January 29.

Beth Henderson is a folk Americana singer/songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. With a sound that flips easily between grounded assuredness and crystalline vulnerability (reminiscent of Laura Marling, Liza Anne, and Gillian Welch), Beth writes songs of loss, love, and relationships that just don't quite work.

Born in Delaware, Beth first found her way to music through theater and began to perform once moving to New York City, at venues including Rockwood Music Hall, The Wolfhound, and Gold Sounds. She's proud to kick off 2021 with her debut EP, "Questions."