Betches Media's U UP? Podcast To Embark On First-Ever Nationwide Live Show Tour

Today, U Up?, the modern dating podcast produced by Betches Media, announced the show's first ever nationwide live show tour.

Hosted by Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid, the hilarious duo will hit the road in August to bring the fan favorite podcast to life for listeners across the country, where they will discuss even more hot topic modern dating issues ranging from hook-ups to relationships and give a few lucky audience members dating app profile makeovers.

There will also be several rounds of the interactive audience game "Red Flag or Deal Breaker," now available for purchase on Shop Betches. The U Up? Live Show Tour will run from August through December, following a stint of sold out shows in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and DC. Past celebrity podcast and live show guests include Whitney Cummings, Andy Cohen, Dr. Helen Fisher, Nev Schulman,Vinny Guadagnino, Andi Dorfman, and more. Special guests for select tour stops will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting on today for U Up? Listeners. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14 at betches.co/uuptour.

U Up? is produced by Betches Media, the multi-platform media company for millennial women to experience comedy and empowerment in an honest environment. Additional podcasts under Betches Media include Betch Slapped, Diet Starts Tomorrow, The Betchelor, Not Another True Crime Podcast, Everyone's Gay and The Sup. Betches Media podcasts are available for free on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen.





