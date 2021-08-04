Benji Sanjez Announces the Release of New Single 'My Fault'

The newcomer Benji Sanjez from Bedfordshire, United Kingdom will release his single "My Fault" August 27th. With his nostalgic yet oddly fresh pop sound and catchy lyrics, the teen delivers a pop song a little out of the ordinary -recognizable, with a unique twist. With its booming bass lines, soulful build up and captivating hook, all you can do is put "My Fault" on repeat in the summer heat. Promotion includes Spotify / Apple Music pre-save push, photos and video clips on FB / IG, TikTok marketing campaign, radio push, IG live, and the song is supported by a music video.

"I had so much fun making this record with semi-established Norwegian producer Magnus foss, I would definitely do it again. We were so inspired by the early 2000's pop/R&B sound that we even sampled some of Craig David's "7 Days" for the hook; it was most certainly a major inspiration for the record & an overall amazing experience." - Benji.

