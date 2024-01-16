Bendigo Fletcher Announce North American Headline Tour

Louisville, KY's Bendigo Fletcher have announced they will embark on a North American headline tour this spring.

The 33-city trek kicks off on March 8 in Indianapolis, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on May 11 in Cincinnati. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on-sale begins this Friday, January 19 at 10:00am ET HERE.

Last fall, Bendigo Fletcher surprised fans with a cover of Cults' 2011 classic “Go Outside”. “Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)” is available to stream and download HERE via Elektra. Recorded live at Slade, KY's Natural Bridge State Resort Park, the release was accompanied by a stunning visual of the band performing the song in the picturesque location.

Bendigo Fletcher encourages fans to support the Kentucky State Parks Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at connecting residents and guests to the outdoors. The band also partnered with Kentucky Parks Club on a limited edition t-shirt, designed by frontman Ryan Anderson. The shirt is available now HERE.

“Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)” marked the first new music from Bendigo Fletcher since the release of their 2023 Fourth of July single “Uncle Mick's Fireworks Extravaganza”. In 2022, Bendigo Fletcher released their four track Wingding EP.

MUD professed, “Bendigo Fletcher is a beauty of a band, masterfully crafting stories and depicting what it is to be wonderfully human with folk-rock spectacularly infused with psychedelic twang.” The EP also earned praise from Consequence, The Bluegrass Situation, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Watch the band perform the EP's lead single “Pterodactyl” live from La La Land Studios HERE.

Wingding followed Bendigo Fletcher's 2021 debut album Fits Of Laughter. Highlighted by singles “Sugar In The Creek” and “Evergreen”, the album is available HERE via Elektra. Beyond amassing millions of streams, the album earned widespread critical acclaim. FLOOD Magazine hailed it as “Somewhere between the post-Woodstock folk scene of the ‘70s and that decade's burgeoning hard rock movement,” and Music Connection dubbed it, “Alt-rock, country-flecked folk-rock soaked in LSD.”

American Songwriter noted it as “Denser psych-rock with some remaining elements of Bendigo Fletcher's drifting folk-Americana roots”, and Atwood Magazine praised “Fits Of Laughter soars with charming passion.

Last year, Bendigo Fletcher supported The Backseat Lovers on their Waiting To Spill Summer Tour. They also joined The Brook & The Bluff on a 7-week run which saw them perform to sold out crowds across North America. As a powerhouse live presence, the band has previously toured supporting Caamp, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Shakey Graves, Madison Cunningham, and more.

Bendigo Fletcher Tour Dates

March 08, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy

March 09, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

March 16, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

March 21, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

March 22, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

March 23, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

March 24, 2024 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Backroom

March 26, 2024 - Washington, DC - DC9

March 28, 2024 - Asbury, NJ - Wonder Bar

March 29, 2024 - New York, NY - Sultan Room

March 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939

March 31, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

April 02, 2024 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

April 04, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

April 05, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

April 06, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

April 08, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

April 09, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

April 12, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

April 15, 2024 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

April 16, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

April 18, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

April 20, 2024 - Boulder, CO - Bluebird Music Festival*

April 21, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

April 23, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

April 25, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

April 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

May 01, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

May 02, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

May 04, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy OKC

May 11, 2024 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival

*Festival Appearance

Photo credit: Nia Garza