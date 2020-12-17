Bellaire Drops Funk-Laden New Single 'My Love'

French DJ and producer Bellaire sounds off 2020 with new single 'My Love', out 16th December.

A sunkissed, funk-laden house jam, 'My Love' pairs a punchy bassline with a seductive looped vocal sample and the most irresistible of piano breakdowns. It marks his second single release of the year, following on from June's 'Daytime', a slick blend of house, disco and soul flavours.

"My Love draws from all influences I've been into recently. I wanted this track to be as funky as possible, which is why I used 70's legendary synths, allowing warm sonorities like you can also find in France's 2000 house music." Bellaire explains. "Above all I created 'My Love' for clubs, perfect for 'peak time'. I truly can't wait to play it in my DJ sets after this challenging time we all go through."

21 year-old Bellaire is at the opposite of an introvert that would thrive in dark sonorities. He needs brightness and lightness to flourish in this uprising music genre he's part of, and his sounds can make even the laziest of us sweat in no time.

Hailing from the city of Lille in northern France, Bellaire makes the kind of pulsating music that can force even the laziest of punters to dance. He burst onto the scene with 'Paris City Jazz' in 2017, a debut single that has since amassed just short of 10 million Spotify streams. He followed this up with EPs 'Saint Amour' and 'Contrasts' featuring fellow budding house talent Georges.

A feelgood party jam, 'My Love' sees Bellaire deliver a much-needed dose of musical optimism to round off the drabbest of years.

Listen to "My Love" here: