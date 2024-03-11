Belgium's For I Am Release New Single 'Devil Undercover'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare for a track that defies expectations with our next single, "Devil Undercover." This track stands out with its fusion of fast melodic punk guitars and intriguing metal influences. "Devil Undercover" delves into the complexities of being ensnared by someone or something, leaving you torn between resistance and surrender. Its sneaky message lingers in your mind, inviting you to explore the nuances of temptation and desire.

Stay tuned for the release of our album "The Righteous & The Wicked," coming April 19 on SBÄM, alongside Double Helix Records (US), Bearded Punk Records (BE) and PEE Records (AUS). Pre-order here.

Since playing their first show in 2014, For I Am have grown into one of the most well-known and active bands in the Belgian punk scene. The band's always been a proud advocate of upbeat, powerful punk rock songs with catchy hooks and strong vocals by lead singer Hanne.

Over the course of the next 9 years the band's released an EP called 15 Minutes Late (2015), a first full album by the name of All About Perspectives (2017), a compilation CD made for their Japanese Tour in 2019 and a second full length album named Late Bloomers (2019).

Encouraged by their enthused audiences, the band has gone back to the studio and is currently in the process of recording its third full album, which is due to be released in 2024.

To promote their music, For I Am has played a great deal of national and international shows, including several international tours through Europe, the UK and Japan. On top of that, they opened club shows for bands such as The Bombpops, Propagandhi, Lagwagon, Frenzal Rhomb, Iron Chic, Not On Tour and Satanic Surfers among others.

2019 was a great year for the band as they got to play Belgian punk festivals GROEZROCK, El Topo Goes Loco and Brakrock Ecofest and they also headed out to Slovenia a second time for Punk Rock Holiday.

As mentioned before, in November of 2019 For I Am released second full album, LATE BLOOMERS, which showcases the band's evolution towards reaching bigger audiences and obtaining an overall more professional sound. The album was released on Bearded Punk Records (BE), Sound Speed Records (US), Punk & Disorderly Records (CAN), Lockjaw Records (UK), La Agonía De Vivir (ES), Fond Of Life Records (DE), No Reason Records (IT), Milestone Sounds (JAP) & Trilob Records (NL).[1]

When in 2020 the entire world, and consequently the music and events industry took severe hits from the corona virus, it also took a toll on For I Am. The band had only just released their brand new album and had big plans to promote it far and wide. Fortunately (digital) sales kept coming in and thus For I Am's continued existence was guaranteed.

Meanwhile Hanne (vocals) received a number of requests to provide vocals for collabs with bands/musicians such as Janez Detd (BE), Swecore (SE), CF98 (PL), Alessandro Gavazzi (IT) & Chris Mason (UK)[2]. Other than that the band got the opportunity to perform at several online shows, hosted by both national and international (UK, CAN) promotors. That way the band did manage to keep their fans' attention throughout the pandemic.

Over the course of the summer of 2022, the band started the production and recording process of their third full album, which goes by the name of “The Righteous & The Wicked”. Looking to make up for lost time, they once more decided to take on the help of producer/studio engineer Tim Van Doorn at Big Dog Recordings.

Mixed by previously mentioned Tim Van Doorn and mastered by S.P.E.C.T.R.E's Troy Glessner (US) in 2023, The Way Of The Righteous & The Wicked will be out on SBÄM (AT), Pee Records (AUS), Double Helix Records (US) and Bearded Punk Records (BE). The cover art was painted by Mark Desalvo (US).