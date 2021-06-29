Bedroom Pop Artist Aunty Social Shares Video For Her New Single 'Aunty Depressants'

Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Aunty Social shares her hypnotic new single, "Aunty Depressants," from her upcoming EP, It Looks Friendly, out September 24, 2021. On the inspiration for the tune, she says, "During the withdrawals of my antidepressants, I realized how reliant my mind/body were to these pills I had been taking for years. During withdrawals, basic human needs like eating and sleeping became a chore and forced, my emotions only functioned in extremes and in response to the deregulation, I went into a state of dissociation for a long period of time. After producing the instrumental of this song, I needed a vocal melody. I decided to flip through my journal and only found substance in the pages I had catalogued my withdrawal symptoms. These observations helped form the melody while also adding an ironic lyrical spin. It became a love song to my antidepressants, imagined as a lover I couldn't bear living without."

Daniela Gitto (aka Aunty Social) also announced a headlining EP release show set for September 24th at The Drake Underground in Toronto, Canada. More info available here. "Aunty Depressants" is the second single from the EP and follows "Unsmiling."

Aunty Social has always used music as a means of processing her emotional landscape and she does so alongside collaborator and producer Sam Arion. At the core of Aunty Social's music is the belief that there is no prescriptive way to function in the world. The new EP follows her highly acclaimed debut 2020 EP, The Day My Brain Broke.

Her talent and artistic abilities have already caught the attention of tastemaker outlets like Consequence of Sound, Flood, Line Of Best Fit, Earmilk, Collide, Ladygunn, Refinery 29, Vanyaland, Ghettoblaster, influential Spotify playlists like Indie Pop, Outliers and Fresh Finds, and TV shows like Amazon's new series Panic. She was in the live stream Aesthetic Magazine Festival last summer along with U.S. Girls, Hunny, No Joy, and more and took part in the live stream 320 Festival with Gnash and Echosmith in May 2020. Stay tuned for more to come from Aunty Social.

Watch the video here: