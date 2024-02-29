Beccs Heads To SXSW 2024

Brooklyn-based indie pop artist beccs will release her debut as an Official artist at this year's South by Southwest Music Festival. The annual Festival, taking place March 11-16 in Austin, TX, is known for bringing together the best in up-and-coming artists from around the world.

On her upcoming SXSW appearances, with sets confirmed at Adhoc x Audiofemme x UMAW Showcase, Austin Monthly Presents Women That Rock Showcase and an Official Headlining spot at The Iron Bear, beccs shares: “I'm super excited to be involved with SXSW this year. I have a lot of new music coming out that you can hear for the first time live at 3 different showcases, and a Portishead cover you won't want to miss.”

Hailed as one of NYLON's “favorite cool girls” and an “indie-pop vocalist of astonishing candor” by the HuffPost, beccs confronts, heals and draws audiences with her powerful messages and authentic charisma.

Blending edgy modern songwriting with her soul-stirring voice akin to classic 60's Laurel Canyon, beccs has crafted a unique sonic tapestry showcased with a live show that is as dynamic as it is vulnerable.

The John Lennon Songwriting Finalist's latest singles, "I Don't Do Fun" and "Good Comin'" are the start of a new era for beccs, as she continues to utilize her creativity in ways that hold a mirror to both society and herself.

Critically acclaimed by Refinery29, NYLON, AudioFemme, PopDust, HuffPost, beccs was featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race) for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video, "Before This Christmas Ends".

In addition to her own artist project, beccs has lent her voice and songwriting to various other records and commercials, including Matchbox Twenty's Where The Light Goes, XL Producer Alex Epton (Arca, Bjork, FKA Twiggs) Episodic Buffer Vol. 2 EP, and a Nike Japan commercial.

Her introspective writing abilities mixed with her distinct tone make her a star to keep on your radar, destined to make a lasting impression within industry. Keep an ear out for more music coming soon.

SXSW 2024 Showcases:

Weds. 3.13 – 12:30pm – Cheer Up Charlies – 900 Red River St (Adhoc x Audiofemme x UMAW Showcase)

Weds. 3.13 – 3:55-4:25pm @ Austin Garden & Studio – 1209 E 6th St (Austin Monthly Presents Women That Rock Showcase)

Thurs 3.14 – 1am @ The Iron Bear – 301 W 6th St (Official Showcase, Headliner)

Photo Credit: Sarai Garcia