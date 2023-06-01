Becca Mancari Announces New Album & Shares 'Over and Over' ft. Julien Baker

Acclaimed Nashville musician Becca Mancari (they/them) announces the release of their third album, Left Hand, due out this August 25th via Captured Tracks.

Left Hand came out of a dark period in Mancari’s life, yet the self-produced album is anything but. Wide-open and welcoming, the music beckons all listeners, encouraging community among strangers. To that end, Mancari surrounded themself with some friends and long-time collaborators for the making of Left Hand.

The album was largely co-produced with Juan Solorzano, who has played on all of Mancari's records, and was mixed by Carlos de la Garza, the producer of Paramore’s last record. Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato) also co-wrote and co-produced one track. The album also features trusted friends like Brittany Howard, who Mancari plays with in Bermuda Triangle, as well as Julien Baker and Paramore’s Zac Farro.

On Left Hand, Mancari offers the listener a collection of songs that should be played in moments when we are in need of reassurance and encouragement. No song exemplifies this better than the ebullient track “Over And Over,” shared today as the album’s first single. The song, which features Julien Baker on backing vocals, is a reminder to friends that happiness doesn’t need to be fleeting.

“I wanted to write a queer pop song that has meat on its bones,” Mancari says. Inspired by one of many reckless and joyful hangs with dear friends in Nashville, and exemplified in the euphoric Min Soo Park-directed video, the enlivening pop song makes a promise to them, and to the greater community Mancari embraces on this album.

“There is something to the feeling/ Head hanging out of the window/ Being ok that we don’t know,” sung on the chorus over an infectious beat replete with congas and shakers. What follows is a promise to anyone who ever feels like the greatest moments of their life are disappearing in the rearview: “We can have it like we used to, over and over and over and over again.”

Becca Mancari made their most recent live appearance with Hayley Williams of Paramore at Love Rising, Nashville’s all-star LGBTQ+ benefit, also featuring Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Brittany Howard and more. Coming up, Mancari is touring with Joy Oladokun this September. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Becca Mancari Live Dates

09/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

09/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

09/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

09/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

09/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

09/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

09/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater*

09/24 - Washington, DC - The Howard*

*supporting Joy Oladokun

Photo credit: Sophia Matinazad