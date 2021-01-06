Beatsource Launches 'VIP Crates' Playlist Series

Beatsource, the digital music platform for open-format DJs from DJcity and Beatport, has launched VIP Crates, an on-going series of playlists curated by the world's most influential DJs. Compiled exclusively for Beatsource, the playlists give insight into which tracks grace the sets of top tastemaker DJs worldwide.

To kick off the series, Beatsource has called upon a diverse group of open-format DJs from hot spots like Los Angeles, London, Las Vegas, Miami, and beyond. They include:

Lil Jon, GRAMMY award-winning multi-platinum artist

Tay James, Justin Bieber's A&R & official tour DJ

DJ Amen, music director at LA's REAL 92.3 and DJ for San Francisco 49ers

ZHU, GRAMMY-nominated artist

Walshy Fire, member of Major Lazer

DJ EFN, co-host of Drinks Champs podcast

Craig David, GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist

Charlie Sloth, host of Apple Music 1's Charlie Sloth Rap Show

Joel Corry, multi-platinum artist

Nathan Dawe, platinum artist

James Hype, platinum artist

DJ Javin, mixer at SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization and Phoenix's Power 98.3

Beatsource board member, A-Trak, says: "VIP Crates is a perfect example of Beatsource's brilliance. DJing is more than just keeping up with the newest releases and knowing the classics. Every DJ has their own personal go-to's, those tracks that never leave the crates even though they never charted. Weapons, tools. Being able to tap into that with a subscription is huge."

Beatsource's Head of Curation, Kidd Spin, adds: "DJs are often curious as to what other DJs are playing in their sets. Clubs and live shows are far and few between these days, so there's virtually no way to know what our favorite DJs are currently into or being influenced by without a direct connection. VIP Crates gives insight into what top tastemaker DJs are feeling right now, and the varying playlists show great diversity - from all genres, eras, and styles."

Edwin "DJ Phenom" Paredes, Chief Content Officer at Beatsource, also commented: "The groundswell of support we've received from these enormously successful artists and DJs wanting to be a part of our initial rollout of VIP Crates has been amazing. We're looking forward to adding more influential tastemakers to the VIP Crates mix in the coming months."

The playlists are available on the Beatsource download store and Beatsource LINK music streaming service for open-format DJs.

Launched in spring 2020, Beatsource LINK lets DJs stream tracks from Beatsource's library, including thousands of expertly curated playlists, directly from their performance software. It is integrated with leading software such as Serato DJ, Pioneer DJ rekordbox, VirtualDJ, Hercules DJUCED, Algoriddim djay, and PCDJ DEX3. More integrations are coming in 2021.